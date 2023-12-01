How to buy
Feel like your existing software solutions aren’t doing enough? Learn how making the switch to InfoWater Pro can help.
—Susan Knepper, Water Resources Engineer, OHM Advisors
Scott F. Humphrey, PE GISP for HDR
Enable your team to gain a deeper understanding of complex water systems to make quicker decisions and spend more time focusing on high value engineering work.
Reduce the risk associated with damaging pressure transients in pipes by limiting surge-related pipe cavitation and pipe breaks.
Easily understand network issues and the recommendations from the engineering team with ArcGIS Online publishing.
View water system diagrams that aid calibration by simplifying the representation of the water system and visualisation of results by pressure zone.
Run included transient analysis to find whether pipes are cavitating, and assess surge protection devices across your entire system at no extra cost.
Easily share hydraulic results as GIS layers with selected utility stakeholders and consulting firm clients by publishing them to ArcGIS Online.
Free up fire flow simulation time by leveraging the scalability of the cloud, allowing you to assess fire flow capacity of your water system much faster.