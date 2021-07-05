Discover your named user advantage

With our trade-in estimator, we can help you calculate the time and cost savings you can expect to see by moving to a named user plan.

Use the estimator

Watch the demo video to learn how to use this valuable tool (5:27 min.)

Start using the trade-in estimator tool right now

Looking to better understand how your pricing will change when you transition to named user? Our trade-in estimator tool can help. Use the estimator to uncover valuable information.

  • Learn potential ROI when moving to named user accounts.
  • See how trade-in offers work from an estimated pricing perspective*.
  • Compare individual and total estimated annual costs before and after trade-in.
  • Understand how named user accounts can potentially save you time and money.
  • Receive a comprehensive estimate report to share with decision makers.
Use the estimator

Want to discuss your estimate report?

Follow this link to fill out a request form and an Autodesk representative will contact you.

Contact a representative

*This Trade-in estimator is for informational and estimation purposes only and should not be relied upon when making a purchasing decision. Savings in time and/or money shown in the calculator are based on assumptions and averages, only some of which are stated in the Trade-in estimator. As a result the savings a given customer actually experiences when moving to Named User Subscription may differ materially from the savings estimated in the Trade-in estimator. Autodesk specifically does not warrant and disclaims the completeness or accuracy of the information provided in output by the Trade-in estimator. Further Autodesk does not commit to update the Trade-in estimator should the offerings or related business policies referenced in this document change. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law Autodesk disclaims and exclude all representations, warranties and conditions contained in or related to this document (including, without limitation, any warranties implied by law of satisfactory quality, fitness for purpose and/or the use of reasonable care and skill).