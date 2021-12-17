Procedural World Building with Bifrost and Arnold
Date/Time: 11th January 2022 | 3-4pm
Know how you can capture and convert real life data into 3D asset & further develop a scattering tool using Bifrost’s procedural workflow and rendered out with Arnold7.
In this session you will learn how to seamlessly create a workflow between Autodesk’s ReCap™ Pro 3D scanning software to:
- Transform the physical world into a digital assets
- Combine it with Maya’s node based Procedural FX tool to create your own node-based framework for building custom effects, including smoke, fire, explosions, sand, snow, instances, and more.
- Preview the results directly in the viewport, and render with Arnold for Maya.