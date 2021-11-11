Competitive Advantage with Design Visualization
Thank you for registering for the webinar.
Date/Time: 30th November 2021 | 3-4pm
With Design Visualisation requirements across all industries gets more demanding, Explore how Autodesk M&E Collection provides the tools you need to build a powerful and scalable Design Visualization, effects, animations and rendering.
During this webinar we will cover:
- Explore beyond Autodesk 3ds Max to Create complex effects including explosions, fire, sand, and snow with Bifrost for Maya
- Empower artists with a choice of tools to produce beautiful, film-quality work every time
- Scale up your ability to output more, high-quality renders with Arnold renderer -
- Simply create fully rigged 3D characters to enable interactive simulations, walk through's & for preparing training content