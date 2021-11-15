Workshop on "The Art of Possible"

Thank you for registering for the webinar.

Date/Time: 26th November 2021 | 3-4pm

Companies often apply technology to individual aspects of their process rather than developing an overall digital strategy to address the challenges they face. This session, based on a real customer scenario, highlights how data can be reused from one end of the process to the other demonstrating a digital transformation and highlighting ‘The Art of the Possible’.

Agenda for the Workshop:

  • Improve Customer interactions
  • Streamline Project/Project Definition
  • Platform independent collaboration.
  • Enhance customer experience
  • Connected manufacturing