Subscribe today and save!

Legal Terms and Conditions

Autodesk promotion: This promotion offers up to 10% off* on Autodesk’s Suggested Retail Price (“SRP”)** on the purchase of new or renew, 1-year or 3-year subscription of select Autodesk products when purchasing through authorized Autodesk Partners in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal or directly from Autodesk India e-Store.

Product & Discount list : Please refer to Appendix

The promotion runs from 7th Nov 2022 through to the 25th Jan 2023 (dates inclusive) for qualifying new subscriptions and renewal seats in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal. All products subscription and renewal sold with a discount will be sold by way of the standard product SKU with a discount applied. More terms and conditions can be found in the FAQ.



*Advertised discounts and savings are based on the Autodesk Suggested Retail Price (excluding taxes) for specified product/s in your region. Please note that not all products are available through the India e-Store and the product lists may be limited in certain countries.



**Autodesk’s Suggested Retail Price (excluding freight, handling and taxes) (“SRP”) is used for reference purposes only. Actual retail price is determined by your reseller.



The operator of the India e-Store is an independent reseller that is free to determine the actual retail price.

This promo is available from participating resellers and the India e-Store only. Channel partners are independent and free to set their own prices.

The promotion cannot be combined with any other special pricing or offer, unless otherwise stated. Autodesk can only honor one promotion at a time.

AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OR THIS ENTIRE PROMOTION AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND MAY VARY BY COUNTRY.

All subscription benefits may not be available for all products or services in all languages and/or geographies. Subscription programs are subject to the applicable Autodesk subscription terms and conditions and/or Autodesk Terms of Use.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, Inventor, Navisworks, , Revit,InfraWorks, ReCap, Netfabb and Mudbox are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2022 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.