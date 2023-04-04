The “Road Ahead is Digital” is a roads & highways-focused webinar that discusses industry trends, opportunities for ESPs, Infrastructure and Construction companies understanding BIM, and how to address day-to-day challenges to realize better project outcomes.

Join us in the webinar to know more about:

Latest tools and technologies available to streamline the road project development process.

How to reduce project time and costs, increase accuracy, ensure safe road design, and improve collaboration among project stakeholders.

Why BIM is needed for infrastructure and how it will help you stay ahead of the curve

Q&A

Whether you are a civil engineer, surveyor, or transportation planner, this webinar is an excellent opportunity to discover how Autodesk solutions can help you optimize your road project development process. Watch out for an exclusive introduction to the new Civil 3D 2023 India Country Kit which has more localized content for India with enhanced features.