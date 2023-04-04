Webinar | 26 April | 3 PM
The Road Ahead is Digital
Explore Autodesk Solutions for Detailed Project Reports (DPR) and detailed design of your roads & highways projects.
The “Road Ahead is Digital” is a roads & highways-focused webinar that discusses industry trends, opportunities for ESPs, Infrastructure and Construction companies understanding BIM, and how to address day-to-day challenges to realize better project outcomes.
Join us in the webinar to know more about:
Whether you are a civil engineer, surveyor, or transportation planner, this webinar is an excellent opportunity to discover how Autodesk solutions can help you optimize your road project development process. Watch out for an exclusive introduction to the new Civil 3D 2023 India Country Kit which has more localized content for India with enhanced features.
Prabhu Gunasekaran
Technical Solutions Executive
Autodesk