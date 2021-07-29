DESIGN & MANUFACTURING

Product Data Management

What is Product Data Management (PDM)?

Product data management centralizes design data and engineering processes in one location, saving time and effort for all involved in the product lifecycle. You can quickly find and reuse files, track revisions, collaborate, and share product data beyond engineering to improve downstream processes and workflows.

Central source of organized data for collaboration

Ensure people are working with the most up to date information in a system that automatically tracks changes, maintains past file versions, and captures the entire history of designs and product data.

  • Control what people can access and edit based on their role 
  • Use check-in and check-out to prevent overwritten work 
  • Perform automatic backups to prevent data loss 
Connecting people, processes, and data 

Centralized product data is available within and beyond engineering, which eliminates bottlenecks and improves product lifecycle processes. You can manage all file types and any information related to a product with PDM, including documents, spreadsheets, images, PDFs, CAD data, and associated metadata.

  • Everyone can access the files and information they need 
  • Automate data transfer between departments and business systems 
  • Collaborate across departments, divisions, and geographies 
  • Share data with customers, manufacturing suppliers, and design contractors 
Concurrent design and faster product development

Work without interruption with seamless integration between your Autodesk design tools and product data management. Product data in a single system allows cross-functional teams to design concurrently without overwriting files as opposed to sharing product information through email, spreadsheets, and other isolated, manual methods that lead to lost data.

  • Quickly find and reuse data so you don’t have to start from scratch 
  • Track changes, revisions, and design history automatically as you work 
  • Gain time with intelligent geometric data search functionality 
See what else you can do with PDM

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

  • Create engineering BOMs

    Create an engineering BOM derived from CAD design data to effectively track and communicate across departments the details of how a product was functionally designed.

  • Reduce Errors and Delays

    Connect engineering BOMs with other departments and business systems for greater efficiencies and to avoid manual entries which can lead to errors, poor quality, and delays.

  • Drive more standardization

    Provide CAD administrators with customizable tools to help enforce organizational standards on data creation, review, and release processes, as well as industry standards like ISO 9000 and RoHS.

Webinar: Why use PDM with PLM?

In this on-demand webinar, we'll cover NPI workflows that speed up time to market, automated change request (ECR) and change order (ECO) processes, item and Bill of Materials management to reduce errors and improve collaboration, preventing and responding quickly to quality issues, and staying connected 24/7 to your global supply chain.

E-BOOK

The Difference Between PDM & PLM and Why You Need Both.

Improve quality, reduce costs, and get your products out to market faster. Realize the benefits of using product lifecycle management with data management.

Get started with Product Data Management

