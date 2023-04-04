Improve Productivity & Connectivity with Named User Plan

Customers often share their concerns over the time and resources needed to manage multiple deployment types. We have a good news! Autodesk is retiring plans based on serial numbers and assigning each subscription to a named user to help you drive greater productivity, connectivity and flexibility.



watch this webinar to learn how transitioning to named user plans can benefit you now and in the future, at a cost consistent with what you pay today. Here's what you can expect:



Improved productivity - With dedicated access for all employees, you will no longer have to deal with downtime caused by license conflicts.

Optimized licensing costs - By gaining visibility into usage data, you can make smarter investments for your company.

Simplified license management & enhanced security to keep your design data safe.

We will also share a special 2-for-1 trade-in offer available to you upon your next renewal date, which will help you save on resources, costs, and time after transitioning to named user plans.

