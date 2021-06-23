MINIMIZED RISKS + IMPROVED QUALITY =
Win, Design and Deliver Mega Infrastructure Projects at scale
The Indian infrastructure space is rapidly expanding. Accelerate your growth in this USD 800 bn* market by adopting Autodesk solutions
Whether you are designing large scale Road or Rail Projects, or have been tasked with Water and Waste Water infrastructure, Autodesk provides off-the-shelf Made-for-India content on a single interface with its Civil 3D India Country kit. It guarantees quicker, accurate and more integrated project outcomes while saving you time on content authoring.
View the latest feature additions to the Autodesk Civil 3D 2023 India Country Kit.
Speed is of the essence in the infrastructure space, but Autodesk Civil 3D takes it one step further by providing enhanced accuracy at the same time. With this you can now look forward to faster turnaround times and improved design efficiency, powered by automation capabilities provided by Dynamo for Civil 3D.
Transition faster from 2D to 3D during the drafting process while improving design and construction documentation with our AutoCAD-based, get-go BIM tool. What’s more, at the click of a button, your BIM objects can be converted to GIS and vice-versa, thereby expanding your planning and design capabilities.
Reduce your overall project delivery times by switching to Autodesk Civil 3D that simplifies project data navigation, review, and design model editing through its Project Explorer utility. This makes the lives of project and BIM managers simpler!
Project collaboration becomes a breeze with BIM Collaborate Pro for Civil 3D, which helps bring all stakeholders on a single platform for smoother communication and ultimately faster project management and delivery.
Roadway Networks Take a look at how we help transportation agencies digitize their road and highway projects.
Airports Discover how various facets of data ownership, quality, and interoperability impact airport infrastructure project success.
Connected Construction Accelerating Digitalisation in the Rail Industry: Visit this hub for best in class rail resources
