Sachin Bhosale

Assistant Manager, Magna Steyr Engineering India Pvt. Ltd.

Sachin is a Moldflow expert with 16+ years of experience in Process CAE (Moldflow) and Mold Design in automobile domain. He is an expert in Moldflow analysis of Automotive exterior components mainly for OEMs like FORD, GM and Chrysler. He is also Autodesk Moldflow Professional level certified.