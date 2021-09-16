Improved vehicle performance is required to meet increasing fuel efficiency regulation requirements. The use of plastics within vehicles continues to increase, due to the benefits around design styling, weight reduction and manufacturing efficiencies. Accurate simulation is required to explore and ensure these benefits are realized without compromising project schedules and component price targets.

Aligned with the very similar thoughts, We are pleased to announce Autodesk Moldflow Meet with a focus on Automotive will be held on on 29th Sept/3-5pm.

Witness industry veterans and experts discussing the latest insights and developments in the automotive industry.