Asia-Pacific’s automotive industry is big business: The region’s electric vehicle market alone is predicted to grow by nearly 30% a year through 2025. For the automotive manufacturing experts at Jendamark India, this was a huge opportunity—one that would require a digital transformation to meet. Through cloud-based technologies, immersive VR, and more, Jendamark has boosted its productivity, allowing the company to outpace competition and drive future growth.