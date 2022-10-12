Drive innovation with automation

Expectations to innovate keep getting higher. Discover how Design and Manufacturing leaders stay ahead with AI and automation technologies. 

See report

Automation as a key enabler of innovation

In an innovate-or-die era, automation is good for business and the bottom line

Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether designing a robotic arm or an engine. See how D&M industry leaders are using advanced technologies to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow. 

Learn more

Image courtesy of Systecon

  • 54% of organizations agree that AI will be key to growth and innovation in manufacturing.

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Learn more

    Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Automation for Return on Investment in Innovation. Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. 2022. Image courtesy of MJK Performance.

Key benefits of innovative tools, approaches and strategies

Optimize collaboration

Empower your teams through innovative tools and techniques that significantly reduce the resources needed to design, engineer and build.

Drive innovation

AI-driven design and digital fabrication techniques lead to fewer components, less dependency on supply chain and improved efficiency of the product development process.

Jendamark India Accelerating Automotive Manufacturing Through Digital Transformation

Immersive technologies and cloud collaboration revolutionize design on the assembly line

Asia-Pacific’s automotive industry is big business: The region’s electric vehicle market alone is predicted to grow by nearly 30% a year through 2025. For the automotive manufacturing experts at Jendamark India, this was a huge opportunity—one that would require a digital transformation to meet. Through cloud-based technologies, immersive VR, and more, Jendamark has boosted its productivity, allowing the company to outpace competition and drive future growth.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Jendamark

Generative design elevates bold new mobility innovation

Watch the video to see how Hyundai used generative design to create Elevate, a walking car that takes a giant step toward the future of mobility.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Hyundai New Horizons Studio

  • Automation, AI, and machine learning and data analytics have resulted in a 15% reduction in waste over the last two years with another projected 20% reduction in the next five.

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Learn more

    Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Automation for Return on Investment in Innovation. Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. 2022.

Explore new possibilities with AI and automation

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report - How D&M leaders are using AI and automation to work better, faster, and smarter.

Thank you for your interest.

Download Report