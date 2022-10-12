Drive innovation with automation
Expectations to innovate keep getting higher. Discover how Design and Manufacturing leaders stay ahead with AI and automation technologies.
Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether designing a robotic arm or an engine. See how D&M industry leaders are using advanced technologies to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow.
Image courtesy of Systecon
Empower your teams through innovative tools and techniques that significantly reduce the resources needed to design, engineer and build.
AI-driven design and digital fabrication techniques lead to fewer components, less dependency on supply chain and improved efficiency of the product development process.
Asia-Pacific’s automotive industry is big business: The region’s electric vehicle market alone is predicted to grow by nearly 30% a year through 2025. For the automotive manufacturing experts at Jendamark India, this was a huge opportunity—one that would require a digital transformation to meet. Through cloud-based technologies, immersive VR, and more, Jendamark has boosted its productivity, allowing the company to outpace competition and drive future growth.
Image courtesy of Jendamark
Watch the video to see how Hyundai used generative design to create Elevate, a walking car that takes a giant step toward the future of mobility.
Image courtesy of Hyundai New Horizons Studio
Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report - How D&M leaders are using AI and automation to work better, faster, and smarter.
