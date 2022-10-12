Drive innovation with automation

Expectations to innovate keep getting higher. Discover how AEC leaders stay ahead with AI and automation technologies.

Automation as a key enabler of innovation

In an innovate-or-die era, automation is good for business and the bottom line

Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether you’re building a scooter or a skyscraper. See how industry leaders are using advanced technology to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow.

Image courtesy of Systecon

  • "Research finds organizations that adopt a tech-driven innovation strategy grow 2.6x faster than those that don't."

    Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Automation for Return on Investment in Innovation. Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. 2022.

Key benefits of innovative tools and strategies

Improve design quality

Break through the limitations of traditional practices with AI and tools such as digital twins and generative design. Unleash worker creativity, enable greater collaboration and cohesion, ultimately improving design quality.

Attract & retain top talent

Embrace the innovative tools that will help attract and retain top talent. Drive a culture that unites experienced teams with digital savvy talent to unlock their combined potential.

Pinnacle Adds Certainty To The World’s Tallest Building Under Construction With Autodesk

Using visual data to help optimize operations

Pinnacle Infotech has been providing BIM engineering services to architects, engineers, and contractors globally. The company has over 30 years experience of adding certainty to AEC, and has successfully completed 7500+ landmark projects. Creating innovative building designs and doing efficient information modeling in a construction project like the iconic Jeddah Tower, which is one of the world’s tallest buildings under construction, is fairly challenging.

Image courtesy of Dunham, Perkins+Will, MBJ, and St. Cloud Hospital

Innovation in industrialized construction with DfMA

Design for manufacturing assembly (DfMA) is revolutionizing industrialized construction. Learn how early adopter Bryden Wood uses it to dramatically reduce a project’s cost, time, complexity, uncertainty, and environmental impact.

Image courtesy of Bryden Wood

  • "Automation has resulted in a reduction of 20%-30% in capital costs for some firms."

Explore new possibilities with AI and automation

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report - How AEC leaders are using AI and automation to work better, faster, and smarter.

