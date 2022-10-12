Drive innovation with automation
Expectations to innovate keep getting higher. Discover how AEC leaders stay ahead with AI and automation technologies.
Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether you’re building a scooter or a skyscraper. See how industry leaders are using advanced technology to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow.
Image courtesy of Systecon
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Break through the limitations of traditional practices with AI and tools such as digital twins and generative design. Unleash worker creativity, enable greater collaboration and cohesion, ultimately improving design quality.
Embrace the innovative tools that will help attract and retain top talent. Drive a culture that unites experienced teams with digital savvy talent to unlock their combined potential.
Pinnacle Infotech has been providing BIM engineering services to architects, engineers, and contractors globally. The company has over 30 years experience of adding certainty to AEC, and has successfully completed 7500+ landmark projects. Creating innovative building designs and doing efficient information modeling in a construction project like the iconic Jeddah Tower, which is one of the world’s tallest buildings under construction, is fairly challenging.
Image courtesy of Dunham, Perkins+Will, MBJ, and St. Cloud Hospital
Design for manufacturing assembly (DfMA) is revolutionizing industrialized construction. Learn how early adopter Bryden Wood uses it to dramatically reduce a project’s cost, time, complexity, uncertainty, and environmental impact.
Image courtesy of Bryden Wood
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report - How AEC leaders are using AI and automation to work better, faster, and smarter.
Thank you for your interest.