Winner
Largest solar power developer uses design automation for >50% time savings & 100% accuracy in the design stages of multiple utility scale solar projects in India. AutoCAD, Civil 3D & additional plugins were deployed to reach novel outcomes such as plant layout automation, grading optimization, shadow analysis, cable layout automation, faster BOQ extraction, etc.
Winner
Detailed design consultancy services for design and donstruction of Underground Section including Five Underground Stations at Mumbai Central, Mahalakshami, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli and Associated Bored Tunnels.
Winner
Lusail Stadium is located in Lusail City and is Qatar’s largest 2022 FIFA World Cup venue. The stadium will seat 80,000 people and host both the opening and closing of the 2022 football tournament.
Winner
They used Autodesk Revit Software for 3D Modelling for Arch. Struc. MEPF, Landscape, Infra. Further, they used Assemble application to review models and check & Validate quantities. They extracted quantities from Assemble application in excel format and use them for analysis, it was also used to link construction schedules. They extracted views from assemble application and shared with project team in monthly review meetings, all project stake holders are directly mapped in Autodesk Assemble Application. 3D, 4D, 5D Data centralization was done using BIM.
Winner
The project entailed creating a BIM implementation strategy for the High Speed Rail project in India. They created and orchestrated all the BIM workflows along with providing training for the Autodesk products and how best to use them. The BIM strategy was developed specifically keeping in mind Indian Construction practices, high speed rail technology and designed to increase inclusivity across all stakeholders of the project. They are also working with a contractor to create BIM models of 2 stations and the 17km elevated section between them.
Special Recognition
Phoenix Aquila was awarded as a MEP (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing) job from Phoenix. A commercial office building with 3 basements (20000 sqm/floor Common to Tower A & Tower B), 8 stilt levels & 16 office floors (5400 sqm/floor).
Winner
HOUSING for RCI is one such project that has been challenging yet rewarding for all the good reasons. The project is of immense value to us since our work would be impacting on the Indian Defense sector. The project took off with the aim to execute and meet the customer standards. Not only were the standards achieved, but various milestones were also met during the entire project life cycle.
Winner
They used factory design suit to design the Automobile paint shop and through the procedure and won many orders because of the factory design suite. For the last three years, they used PDMC for the analysis of new designs and we have done many more innovative designs through the analysis procedure.
Winner
Hot Blast Stove of Blast Furnace 2, Tata Steel Kalinganagar Overview: Prepared 4d simulation and sequence animation to finalize the sequence of construction. It was prepared by their internal team of Engineering & Projects division of Tata Steel at ADC.
Special Recognition
Advanced Medical-Grade Air Purifier. First of its kind in indoor air purification with the capability to inactivate air-borne viruses apart from removing pollutants.
Winner
"The Empire" is an Indian period drama web series created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar based on the novel series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford for Disney+ Hotstar. The series was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 27 August 2021. Futureworks has worked approx on 2000 VFX shots.
Winner
Leading India’s maiden venture into virtual production, they engineered the first of its kind virtual production studio. For the first project in it, they created a short film on the imaginative power of a child. With myriad moving parts to the whole project, previzualisation and planning was crucial. We aligned all pipelines, pre-production: production: and post- production, to allow us to create the film in real-time without using green screens, instead, using only set lights and LEDs for a super seamless process.
Winner
The project is “Attack”, a Live-Action motion picture released worldwide on 1st April 2022, produced by JA Entertainment and PEN India Ltd. Promoted as the First Super Soldier movie of India, Attack narrates a story of an Army official, Arjun, who suffers massive injuries in a terrorist attack and gets permanent paralysis neck down. An Indian scientist comes to the rescue with an AI Activated Chip, inserted in Arjun’s spine using an advanced Robotic Arms Surgery, granting Arjun super strength. Redchillies.vfx created the Robotic Arms Surgery Sequence, AI interface, set extensions for the Loksabha sequence, seasoned with action-oriented VFX.
Special Recognition
5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas! (5SL), this project is different because it’s not just a regular 3D show with 2D painterly look but its main unique factor is the jagged edges look team was able to produce across the character and props through the show.
Special Recognition
Chris Stapleton’s “Second One To Know” official music video – created in collaboration with The LEGO Group and Pure Imagination Studios/Zebu Animation Studios Chris Stapleton and his band fight ninjas and slay dragons as Lego mini-figures.