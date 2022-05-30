Autodesk Imagine Awards 2022

Submission Period: 31st May 2022 to 25th June 2022

Register now

Autodesk Imagine Awards 2022

Autodesk Imagine Awards are back! These awards aim to recognize and celebrate people, projects and technologies that enable exceptional contributions spanning across the fields of architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing and media and entertainment.

The Awards honour our customers for the innovative work they do, while creating a positive impact in the industry. The way you leverage our solutions is what makes our solutions great. For this, you deserve the spotlight. The Autodesk Imagine Awards 2022 is going to celebrate excellence across Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry categories for all Autodesk customers.

Be a part of this celebration of innovation and excellence. Start nominating your projects today.

Industry Categories

Autodesk Imagine Awards 2022 is going to celebrate excellence across AEC, D&M and M&E industry categories.

  • Architecture, Engineering & Construction

    We owe it all to innovators—those that create everything from homes to high rises to roads and highways. We want to highlight the contribution of these innovators as we take the time to look back and thank you for years of innovation, excellence, and transforming our world for the better.

  • Product Design & Manufacturing

    Today’s design and manufacturing companies are pushing the boundaries of change, leading to extraordinary outcomes. The Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing group shares a vision with these customers who are exploring bold opportunities with technology. We congratulate this inspiring collection of innovators whose transformational changes are making a lasting impact on the world.

  • Media & Entertainment

    The Autodesk Media & Entertainment team works with customers who create innovative 3D art and design across design visualization, film/TV and VFX, and gaming industries. We’re excited to congratulate these inspiring organisations who demonstrate visionary creative approaches, produce high-calibre work and who engage in active community participation.

Autodesk Imagine Awards Jury Panel

Meet the Autodesk Imagine Awards Jury

Praveen Nahar

Director, National Institute of Design

 

Rajiv Mishra

Principal, Sir J.J. College of Architecture, University of Mumbai

 

Dr. Ashwin Mahalingam

Professor, IIT Madras

 

Mr. Pradyumna Vyas

Former Director NID & on the Board of Titan

 

Prof. B Ravi

Chair professor of Mechanical Engineering IIT, Bombay

 

Chaitanya Chinchlikar

Vice President & Head of Emerging Media, Whistling Woods International

 

Ashish Kulkarni

Founder, PUNNARYUG

 

Register Now!

Block your seat for this by invite only unique Executive Experience in-person event.

Thank you for registering. You will receive more details closer to the event.

Official Rules

All entries need to be submitted before 25 June at 11:59PM India(GMT+05:30), winners will be selected based on top three submissions for each category in each country. Winner announcement on 23 August 2022. Read the detailed T&Cs below:

Program Description

The Autodesk Imagine Awards 2022 (the “AEC/D&M/M&E Innovation ", “Competition”, “Contest”, or “Promotion”) is a skills-based competition presented by Autodesk Inc. (the “Sponsor”) that recognizes projects and people within India that embrace the future of making with the use of Autodesk software in AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), D&M (Design & Manufacturing) and M&E (Media & Entertainment) industry. This year’s competition includes industry categories in AEC, D&M and M&E. The category award titles are as follows:

AEC

  • Design Innovation in Construction
  • Design Innovation in Infrastructure
  • Design Innovation in Building
  • Indusrty Disruptor
  • Make an Impact

D&M

  • Collaboration Excellence
  • Industry disruptor
  • Making an Impact

M&E

  • Collaboration Excellence
  • Industry Disruptor
  • Creative Excellence

Projects may be submitted for consideration by completing an Official Entry Form (the “Project Entry”) at www.imagineawards.in. (the “Contest Site”). The person designated as the team leader on the Project Entry must be a representative of the Organization/Firm named on the Project Entry and must have the authority to represent and bind the Organization/Firm with respect to the Project Entry, and will be referred to herein as the “Entrant” or “Team Leader.” All Entrants are subject to the conditions and limitations on eligibility set forth in these Official Rules.

All shortlisted entries will be announced through an offline gala awards ceremony event on 23 August 2022 and published on Autodesk India official LinkedIn & Facebook page by 31 August 2022.

Program Timing

Entry submission into the Contest begins at 12:00:01 AM India(GMT+05:30) on 31 May 2022 and ends 25 June 2022 at 11:59:59 PM India(GMT+05:30) (the “Entry Period”). The Administrator’s clock is the official timekeeping device for this Contest. There are a series of Contest-related events that will start and end on or about the dates noted in the events calendar below:

  • Project Entry submission
    • 12:00:01 AM India(GMT+05:30) on 31 May 2022 - 11:59:59 PM India(GMT+05:30) on 25 June 2022
  • Judges selection of project
    • 12:00:01 AM India(GMT+05:30) on 1 July 2022 - 11:59:59 PM India(GMT+05:30) on 30 July 2022
  • Winner Announcement
    • 23 August 2022

Program Process

Beginning 31st May 2022, visit the registration page and follow the instructions to secure your contest spot. Once you have submitted your particulars, you may start a Project Entry. All Project Entries must be submitted via the official email and received by 11:59:59 PM India(GMT+05:30) on 25 June 2022. All Project Entries must comply with all Requirements, Conditions of Entry, and the instructions set forth on the Contest Site (which are incorporated herein by reference). Determination of compliance will be in the sole discretion of the Sponsor/Judges/Administrator, whose decisions are final. Entrants may submit multiple Project Entries as long as it meets the category’s requirements; however, a Project Entry can only win once.

Project Entry Requirements

Each Project Entry must be complete and contain all required supporting information and Contest details, along with Project imagery/renderings/ photographs. Videos of the Project are encouraged but not required.

Imagery and Videos must adhere to the following requirements:

  • At least three (3) but no more than five (5) images or photographs must be submitted with each Project Entry.
  • Images/Photos should be no larger than 10MB.
  • Images/Photos accepted file formats: JPG, PNG or TIF.
  • Images must be high resolution, single, dynamic images; no collages (a collage is an image that is created from more than 1 image).
  • Use imagery that is relevant to your Contest story’s context. The image can be a rendering, model, and/or a before and/or after scene of the final Project.
  • Avoid text or logos on images.
  • Videos are optional. No more than five (5) videos may be submitted with each Project Entry.
  • Videos must not exceed 5 minutes, if a video is more than 5 minutes, only the first 5 minutes will be reviewed by the judges.
  • Video links to be added in the folder which are accessible to the Autodesk team.
  • Video should be hi-resolution (looks sharp on screen), 1920x1080.

Autodesk Product Requirements:

The Project submitted must be created with at least one of the following Autodesk® software products and/or Autodesk® accepted previous versions of these products: Assemble, Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® AEC Collection, Autodesk® AutoCAD®, AutoCAD Architecture, AutoCAD Electrical, AutoCAD Map 3D, AutoCAD Mechanical, AutoCAD MEP, AutoCAD Plant 3D, AutoCAD Raster Design, AutoCAD mobile app, and AutoCAD web app, Autodesk® BIM 360® Build, Autodesk® BIM 360® Coordinate, Autodesk® BIM 360® Cost Management, Autodesk® BIM 360® Design, Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs, Autodesk® BIM 360® Field, Autodesk® BIM 360® Glue®, Autodesk® BIM 360® Layout, Autodesk® BIM 360® Ops, Autodesk® BIM 360® Plan, Autodesk® Build, Autodesk® Docs, Autodesk® BIM Collaborate, Autodesk® BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk® Takeoff, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, Autodesk® Dynamo Studio or Dynamo for Revit®, Autodesk® Fabrication Came™, Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™, Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep™, Autodesk® FormIt, Autodesk® InfraWorks®, Autodesk® Insight™, Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage, Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate, Autodesk® ReCap™ Pro, Autodesk® Rendering, Autodesk® Revit LT®, Autodesk® Revit®, Autodesk® Revit® Live, Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional, Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design, Autodesk® Vehicle Tracking, PlanGrid.

The Competition is open to Firms who are users of Autodesk software and work within the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), D&M (Design & Manufacturing) and M&E (Media & Entertainment) industry sector. Entrant’s respective Firm and Nominees must be domiciled in one of the following countries: India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka; and must have a commercial license for the requisite Autodesk software for their Project Entry prior to May 31, 2022. Entrant must have the authority to represent and bind the Organization/Firm named on the Project Entry. Entrant/Team Members/Nominees must be at least 18 years of age (and age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence). Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Autodesk Inc., the Co-Sponsors, Judges, Channel Partners, their affiliates, subsidiaries, promotion agencies, (collectively “Released Parties”) and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each (whether related or not) are not eligible. For purposes of this Contest, the term “family member” is defined as spouse, partner, parent, legal guardian, in-law, grandparent, child, or grandchild. Also, ineligible to participate are any parties who are under any obligation, contractual or otherwise, that would prohibit the Entrant and/or Nominee from accepting a Prize/Award. Eligible projects only include completed projects within 3 years from 2022 (1st May'19 - 1st May '22). Students are ineligible to participate in this Contest.

  • Project Entry must be received by 11:59:59 PM (GMT +08:00) on 25 June 2022.
  • Entrant must follow the instructions for submitting a Project Entry as set forth on the Contest Site.
  • Project Entry must be original and must not contain any advertisement or solicitation.
  • Content submitted must not contain any material that may, in the sole judgment of Sponsor or Administrator, infringe on the intellectual property rights of any third party, including but not limited to, copyrights or trademarks owned by others.
  • Content submitted must not violate any third party’s publicity or privacy rights. If a Project Entry contains the name, likeness, image, video, and/or written or spoken words of any third party, the Entrant must obtain the third-party’s written consent to include such materials in the Project Entry prior to submitting the Project Entry.
  • Content submitted cannot communicate messages inconsistent with the messages, policies, and/or goodwill with which the Sponsor wishes to associate, as determined in the sole discretion of the Sponsor.
  • Content submitted cannot contain material or any element that is unlawful, or otherwise violate any applicable federal, state, and/or local laws, rules, treaty, or regulations.
  • Project Entry must not contain confidential/trade secrets or proprietary information or violate the terms of your employment.
  • By entering, Entrant represents and warrants that (i) he/she has obtained all of the necessary rights, licenses, and permissions from any person who may have helped or participated in the creation of the Project Entry; (ii) he/she is not infringing on any third party’s intellectual property rights; (iii) the Entrant has the right/permission to agree to these Official Rules and to grant the rights referred to in these Official Rules (free from any encumbrances and/or third-party rights); (iii) the Project Entry conforms to these Official Rules, the requirements of the Contest Site and is not subject to any third party agreement(s); and (iv) the Sponsor or its agencies will not be required to pay or incur any sums to any person or entity, including without limitation, any copyright collecting societies or holders of copyrights, neighboring rights, or moral rights, or to persons representing such, as a result of Sponsor’s (or it’s agent’s) use or exploitation of Project Entry materials or rights therein.
  • By entering, Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has obtained appropriate consent from the Project Owner for use of the Project and any information included in the Project Entry that may be proprietary to such Project Owner or any third-party prior to submitting the Project Entry, and if requested by the Sponsor or Administrator, be able to provide appropriate permission and releases.
  • By entering, Entrant expressly grants Sponsor or Administrator certain rights to use the Project Entry in marketing and promotion and to sublicense these rights to, among others, the Co-Sponsors of this Contest.
  • By entering, Entrants acknowledge compliance with these Official Rules including all Conditions of Entry.

Sponsor or Administrator reserves the right to disqualify any Project Entry for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion, including the determination that a Project Entry fails to satisfy any of the Project Entry Requirements, Conditions of Entry, or is inconsistent with the goals, image, or policies of the Sponsor or Administrator. Any Project Entry not submitted in accordance with the instructions provided on the Contest Site (which are incorporated herein by reference) shall not be considered for the Contest, and none of the Released Parties shall bear any responsibility for any such invalid/incomplete entries.

Project Entries: Eligible Project Entries received will be judged by a pre-determined panel of industry judges to determine the top Project Entry. Judging will be based on the judging criteria, as outlined below (“Judging Criteria”). The top Project Entry with the highest score will be deemed as the award winner for each respective award title.

In the event of a tie at any point during the judging process, a judge determined by the Administrator in its sole discretion will evaluate the tied Entries based on the respective Judging Criteria to break the tie. The Panel of Judges' from Autodesk decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Contest.

Notification & Verification Process

Winners will be announced at Gala Awards Ceremony for the awards on 23 August 2022 and published on Autodesk India LinkedIn and Facebook page by 31 August 2022. Winners will also be notified via email. The Entrant named on the winning Project Entry will be required to sign and return to Administrator within seven (7) days of notification an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release and where legal, Publicity Release. Remaining Project Entries may be required to provide additional documentation to validate eligibility and/or execute additional documentation with regards to the use of the Entry materials, at the Administrator sole discretion. If it is determined that any Entry has not complied with these Official Rules, Administrator is unable to contact a potential Winner within a reasonable time period, potential Winner has failed to properly execute and return any required documents within the specified time period, or has made false statements, or if a potential Winner declines the prize, then such Entry will be disqualified and the Finalist with the next highest-scoring Entry will be notified, time permitting. Administrator/Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any potential Winner/Finalist at any time, in their sole discretion, in the event circumstances arise that would constitute a breach of these Official Rules or otherwise.

Prizes / Awards

  • The contest prize is provided by Autodesk on “as is” basis and shall be governed by the applicable agreement from the Sponsors. Receivers shall take sole responsibility for determining, obtaining and complying with all third-party terms. Autodesk will have no responsibility for and makes no representations and warranties regarding any third-party products and/or services.
  • If the customer is an organization, the prize (or award) is provided to the organization, instead of the individual persons of the customer. The individual employee is accepting the prize in accordance with their employer’s policy. Handling the importation and associated duty / taxes / individual income tax (if any) or other charges will be borne by the receiver.
  • Determination of the Winners by the panel of Judges and prizes thereof are final. No queries will be entertained.

The Entrant will retain ownership of all intellectual and industry property rights in all materials submitted to the Contest. However, by submitting an Entry, Entrant waives all rights that may preclude Sponsor or Administrator from using Entry and related materials or information. Submission of an Entry grants Sponsor or Administrator and its agencies, to the extent allowed by law, the irrevocable right to use, publish, adapt, assign, edit, dispose of, and/or modify such Entry and the concepts embodied therein in any way, in commerce and in any and all media worldwide, without limitation or compensation to the Entrant or his/her affiliated Organization/Firm. By submitting an Entry and/or accepting a prize/award, Entrant/winner gives permission for the Sponsor or Administrator and its designees to use the Entrant’s/winner’s name, voice, actual or simulated likeness, Entry and biographical information along with the names of the entities named on their Entry (including, without limitation, for advertising and promotional purposes) in perpetuity, throughout the universe, in all media whether now known or hereafter devised, without further review, notice, approval or compensation unless prohibited by law.

General conditions & limitations of liability

Entrants and Nominators producing and submitting materials for consideration in this Contest will do so without compensation and at their own risk. By entering, all participants, including but not limited to each Entrant, Nominator, Nominee, and other participants named as a Team Member/collaborator on an Entry, release, discharge, and hold harmless Released Parties from any and all liability or any injuries, loss or damage of any kind (including damages caused or claimed to be caused) arising from or in connection with this Contest, the use of any Contest Entry, or the acceptance or use of any Prize/Award. Released Parties are not responsible or liable for any of the following: (a) Electronic transmissions, Entries that are late, incomplete, inaudible, illegible, damaged, garbled, destroyed, misdirected, or not received by Sponsor or its agents for any reason; (b) Any problems or technical malfunctions, errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, delays in operation or transmission, communication failures, and/or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of Entries or related materials; or for destruction of or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries or related material; (c) Failed or unavailable hardware, network, software, or telephone transmissions, damage to any person’s computer and/or its contents related to or resulting from participation in this Contest, or (d) Causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that jeopardize the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Contest; (e) Any printing errors in these Official Rules, the Contest Site, or in any advertisements, materials, or correspondence in connection with this Contest; or (f) any copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret, or other intellectual property misappropriation or infringement attributable to Entrant/Nominator/Nominee or any entry submitted by Entrant or Nominator. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify, or suspend this Contest should virus, bugs, fraud, hacking, or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, or if other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor corrupt the administration of security of the Contest. In such cases, notice to this effect will be posted on the Contest Site and the eligible Entries received prior to cancellation, modification, or suspension or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor will be judged to determine Winners. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF THIS ENTIRE CONTEST AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION.

All federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply. All submitted information is subject to verification. Sponsor may assign, delegate, subcontract, or transfer any of its rights or obligations hereunder and may authorize any direct or indirect affiliate of Sponsor to act as Sponsor’s agent for purposes of this Agreement, including fulfillment of prizes. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, the Project Entry will be deemed to have been made by the registered account holder of the e-mail address provided on the Project Entry Form. A registered account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. If a dispute cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the Entry in question may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, Entrants, Team Members, Nominators, and Nominees agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules.

Agreement to the following official rules

All federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply. All submitted information is subject to verification. Sponsor may assign, delegate, subcontract, or transfer any of its rights or obligations hereunder and may authorize any direct or indirect affiliate of Sponsor to act as Sponsor’s agent for purposes of this Agreement, including fulfillment of prizes. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, the Project Entry will be deemed to have been made by the registered account holder of the e-mail address provided on the Project Entry Form. A registered account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. If a dispute cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the Entry in question may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, Entrants, Team Members, Nominators, and Nominees agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules.

Governing Law/ Jurisdiction

This Contest is construed and governed by the Laws of India and the courts at Bengaluru will have exclusive jurisdiction, without regard to conflicts of law provision. The exclusive venue for any dispute arising out of or in connection with this Contest will be the courts of Bengaluru.

Personal Data

Your personal information will be used in accordance with the Autodesk Privacy Statement and these Official Rules for the purposes of administering this Contest and in promotional and/or sales materials of Autodesk as described in the Contest Permission Form.

Miscellaneous

In the event of any conflict between the English version of these Official Rules and any translation, the English version shall prevail. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision herein shall not affect in any way the validity and enforceability of any other provision in these Official Rules.

Highlights AUTODESK IMAGINE AWARDS 2021