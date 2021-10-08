Autodesk Imagine Awards 2021

Autodesk Imagine Awards 2021 Winners

Find below the representatives from the 15 winning organisations, on what they have to say on receiving the first ever Autodesk Imagine awards for India. This Event went live on October 8, 2021 | 3 P.M. IST

Winners : Architecture, Engineering and Construction

Category Winner

  • Design Innovation

    Heartiest Congratulations to BIAL for winning the Autodesk ImagineAwards for "Design Innovation" under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry segment. Hear this message from @Ramyo Dey, Asst. Vice President - Planning & Design, BIAL


  • Industry Disruptor

    Heartiest Congratulations to Oberoi Realty Ltd. for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for being the Industry Disruptor under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry category.Hear this message from @Pankaj Pandit, CIO, Oberoi Realty


  • Make an Impact

    Heartiest Congratulations to Sterling Wilson for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for the "Make an Impact" category under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry segment.Hear this message from @Manoj Deorukhkar, CIO, Sterling Wilson.


Special Mention

  • Design Innovation

    Congratulations to 5D VDC for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards for "Design Innovation" as a Special Mention Winner for the uniqueness of their project under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Segment. Hear this message from @Pranav Parikh, Founder, 5D VDC.


  • Industry Disruptor

    An emphatic Congratulations to Eskayem Consultants for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards as a Special Mention winner under "Industry Disruptor" category due to the uniqueness of their project under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Segment. Hear this message from @Gaurav Rawool, India - BIM Head, Eskayem


  • Make an Impact

    Congratulations to Makmep for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards as a Special Mention winner under the "Make an Impact" Category for the uniqueness of their project under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Segment.Hear this message from @Ahmed Rumane, Associate Principal Consultant, Makmep


Winners : Design and Manufacturing

Category Winner

  • Digital Innovation

    Huge Congratulations to Hubbell India for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for " Design Innovation " under the Design and Manufacturing industry segment. Hear this message from Hubbel India & Parminder Singh Autodesk India presenting the award.


  • Industry Disruptor

    Huge Congratulations to TVS Motors for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for being an "Industry Disruptor" under the Design and Manufacturing industry segment.Hear this message from @S Devarajan, SVP, TVS Motors.


  • Make an Impact

    A huge Congratulations to Titan for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for the "Make an Impact" category under the Design and Manufacturing industry segment.Hear this message from @Palani Kumar, VP Integrated Retail Solutions Group, Titan.


Special Mention

  • Digital Innovation

    Heartiest Congratulations to KAMCO for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for "Digital Innovation" as a Special Mention winner due to the uniqueness of their project under the Design and Manufacturing category.Hear this message from @Sasikumar MK, GM, KAMCO.


  • Industry Disruptor

    Heartiest Congratulations to Ather Energy for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards as a Special Mention Winner under the "Industry Disruptor" category due to the uniqueness of their project in the Design and Manufacturing industry segment. Hear this message from @Swagath Rath, Product Owner Accessories & Merchandise & @Tamilanbu Murthy Lead Industrial Designer at Ather Energy.


  • Make an Impact

    Heartiest Congratulations to Jendamark for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards as a Special Mention Winner in the "Make an Impact" category under the Design and Manufacturing industry segment Hear from their CEO, @Himanshu Jadhav.


Winners : Media and Entertainment

  • Creative Excellence

    An emphatic Congratulations to Cosmos Maya for winning the Autodesk #ImagineAwards for "Creative Excellence" under the Media and Entertainment industry segment. Hear this message from @Devdatta Potnis, SVP - Revenue and Corporate strategy, Cosmos Maya


  • Industry Disruptor

    Heartiest Congratulations to Nyvfxwaala for winning the Autodesk #ImagineAwards for the "Industry Disruptor" category under the Media and Entertainment industry segment. Hear this message from @Prasad Sutar, Co-founder, Nyvfxwaala.


  • Industry Collaborator

    A huge Congratulations to Toonz Animation India for winning the Autodesk #ImagineAwards for "Industry Collaborator" category under the Media and Entertainment industry segment.Hear this message from @Jayakumar P, CEO at Toonz


