Autodesk Imagine Awards 2021 Winners

Find below the representatives from the 15 winning organisations, on what they have to say on receiving the first ever Autodesk Imagine awards for India. This Event went live on October 8, 2021 | 3 P.M. IST
Category Winner
Heartiest Congratulations to BIAL for winning the Autodesk ImagineAwards for "Design Innovation" under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry segment. Hear this message from @Ramyo Dey, Asst. Vice President - Planning & Design, BIAL
Heartiest Congratulations to Oberoi Realty Ltd. for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for being the Industry Disruptor under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry category.Hear this message from @Pankaj Pandit, CIO, Oberoi Realty
Heartiest Congratulations to Sterling Wilson for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for the "Make an Impact" category under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry segment.Hear this message from @Manoj Deorukhkar, CIO, Sterling Wilson.
Special Mention
Congratulations to 5D VDC for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards for "Design Innovation" as a Special Mention Winner for the uniqueness of their project under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Segment. Hear this message from @Pranav Parikh, Founder, 5D VDC.
An emphatic Congratulations to Eskayem Consultants for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards as a Special Mention winner under "Industry Disruptor" category due to the uniqueness of their project under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Segment. Hear this message from @Gaurav Rawool, India - BIM Head, Eskayem
Congratulations to Makmep for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards as a Special Mention winner under the "Make an Impact" Category for the uniqueness of their project under the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Segment.Hear this message from @Ahmed Rumane, Associate Principal Consultant, Makmep
Category Winner
Huge Congratulations to Hubbell India for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for " Design Innovation " under the Design and Manufacturing industry segment. Hear this message from Hubbel India & Parminder Singh Autodesk India presenting the award.
Huge Congratulations to TVS Motors for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for being an "Industry Disruptor" under the Design and Manufacturing industry segment.Hear this message from @S Devarajan, SVP, TVS Motors.
A huge Congratulations to Titan for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for the "Make an Impact" category under the Design and Manufacturing industry segment.Hear this message from @Palani Kumar, VP Integrated Retail Solutions Group, Titan.
Special Mention
Heartiest Congratulations to KAMCO for winning the Autodesk Imagine Awards for "Digital Innovation" as a Special Mention winner due to the uniqueness of their project under the Design and Manufacturing category.Hear this message from @Sasikumar MK, GM, KAMCO.
Heartiest Congratulations to Ather Energy for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards as a Special Mention Winner under the "Industry Disruptor" category due to the uniqueness of their project in the Design and Manufacturing industry segment. Hear this message from @Swagath Rath, Product Owner Accessories & Merchandise & @Tamilanbu Murthy Lead Industrial Designer at Ather Energy.
Heartiest Congratulations to Jendamark for receiving the Autodesk Imagine Awards as a Special Mention Winner in the "Make an Impact" category under the Design and Manufacturing industry segment Hear from their CEO, @Himanshu Jadhav.
An emphatic Congratulations to Cosmos Maya for winning the Autodesk #ImagineAwards for "Creative Excellence" under the Media and Entertainment industry segment. Hear this message from @Devdatta Potnis, SVP - Revenue and Corporate strategy, Cosmos Maya
Heartiest Congratulations to Nyvfxwaala for winning the Autodesk #ImagineAwards for the "Industry Disruptor" category under the Media and Entertainment industry segment. Hear this message from @Prasad Sutar, Co-founder, Nyvfxwaala.
A huge Congratulations to Toonz Animation India for winning the Autodesk #ImagineAwards for "Industry Collaborator" category under the Media and Entertainment industry segment.Hear this message from @Jayakumar P, CEO at Toonz