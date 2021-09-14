Dream. Design. Create.
India's first Customer Awards, Autodesk Imagine Awards, are here! These awards aim to recognize and celebrate people, projects and technologies that enable exceptional contributions spanning across the fields of architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing and media and entertainment.
The Awards honour our customers for the innovative work they do, while creating a positive impact in the industry. With the theme of ‘Dream. Design. Create.’, the Autodesk Imagine Awards 2021 is going to celebrate excellence across the three industry categories along with some special mention winners for uniqueness of their projects and steering the industry towards the new possible.
Haresh Khoobchandani
Vice President - Sales, Asia Pacific, Autodesk
Rajeev Mittal
Managing Director, India & SAARC, Autodesk
|
3:00 p.m.
Opening Act
|
Anshu Mor, Kathak Rockers
|
3:10 p.m.
Welcome Note
|
Rajeev Mittal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Autodesk
|
3:15 p.m.
Keynote – Importance of Innovation, Recognition & Winning Together
|
Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President - Sales, Asia Pacific, Autodesk
|
3:30 p.m
Award Celebration
|
Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Categories
|
Design and Manufacturing Industry Categories
|
Media and Entertainment Industry Categories
|
4:30 p.m
Celebratory Closing Note
|
Rajeev Mittal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Autodesk
|
4:35 p.m.
Curtain Closer: Gala Entertainment
|
Carnatic 2.0
Please register above and log-in details for the event will come closer to the event date.
Meet the Autodesk Imagine Awards Jury
Praveen Nahar
Director,
National Institute of Design
Rajiv Mishra
Principal, Sir J.J. College of Architecture,
University of Mumbai
Prof. B Ravi
Chair professor of Mechanical Engineering IIT,
Bombay
Rajesh Nath
Managing Director,
VDMA India Services Private Limited
Chaitanya Chinchlikar
Vice President & Head of Emerging Media,
Whistling Woods International
This category recognizes organizations employing Autodesk solutions to enhance scope and productivity of business processes, succeeding through a unique approach and innovative use of technology to design, build & create.
1 Category winner & 1 Special mention
This category recognises teams that disrupt the status quo by modernizing what it means to be an industry leader in creating technological breakthroughs for others to emulate.
1 Category winner & 1 Special mention
The Make an Impact award recognises people and businesses that have achieved sustainable outcomes in relation to their business goals with technology, all the while delivering a transformative impact within the company or across the industry.
1 Category winner & 1 Special mention
This category recognizes businesses that see what everyone else is seeing but think differently about it. It celebrates the use of technology that has fueled creativity, stretched the boundaries of what was previously possible, and made your idea come to life.
1 Category Winner
This category recognizes businesses that have successfully adopted new tools or technologies in a project to effect change in the traditional workflows, leading the way for actualizing outcomes in a more proficient manner.
1 Category Winner
This category recognizes businesses that realize the synergy between different industry technologies and are able to deploy workflow practices that are designed in collaboration for teams to optimize resources and deliver outcomes faster.
1 Category Winner