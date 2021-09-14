India's first Customer Awards, Autodesk Imagine Awards, are here! These awards aim to recognize and celebrate people, projects and technologies that enable exceptional contributions spanning across the fields of architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing and media and entertainment.

The Awards honour our customers for the innovative work they do, while creating a positive impact in the industry. With the theme of ‘Dream. Design. Create.’, the Autodesk Imagine Awards 2021 is going to celebrate excellence across the three industry categories along with some special mention winners for uniqueness of their projects and steering the industry towards the new possible.