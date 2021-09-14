Subheadline

Autodesk Imagine Awards 2021

Meet the Winners

Autodesk Imagine Awards 2021

Dream. Design. Create.

India's first Customer Awards, Autodesk Imagine Awards, are here! These awards aim to recognize and celebrate people, projects and technologies that enable exceptional contributions spanning across the fields of architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing and media and entertainment.

The Awards honour our customers for the innovative work they do, while creating a positive impact in the industry. With the theme of ‘Dream. Design. Create.’, the Autodesk Imagine Awards 2021 is going to celebrate excellence across the three industry categories along with some special mention winners for uniqueness of their projects and steering the industry towards the new possible.

Autodesk Imagine Awards Event Highlights

Haresh Khoobchandani

Vice President - Sales, Asia Pacific, Autodesk

Rajeev Mittal

Managing Director, India & SAARC, Autodesk

Gala Entertainment

  • Anshu Mor, Event Emcee

  • Kathak Rockers

  • Carnatic 2.0

Event Agenda

3:00 p.m.

 Opening Act

Anshu Mor, Kathak Rockers

3:10 p.m.

 Welcome Note

Rajeev Mittal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Autodesk

3:15 p.m.

 Keynote – Importance of Innovation, Recognition & Winning Together

Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President - Sales, Asia Pacific, Autodesk

3:30 p.m

 Award Celebration

Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Categories

Design and Manufacturing Industry Categories

Media and Entertainment Industry Categories

4:30 p.m

 Celebratory Closing Note

Rajeev Mittal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Autodesk

4:35 p.m.

 Curtain Closer: Gala Entertainment

Carnatic 2.0

Please register above and log-in details for the event will come closer to the event date.

Autodesk Imagine Awards Jury Panel

Meet the Autodesk Imagine Awards Jury

Praveen Nahar

Director,
National Institute of Design

Rajiv Mishra

Principal, Sir J.J. College of Architecture,
University of Mumbai

Prof. B Ravi

Chair professor of Mechanical Engineering IIT,
Bombay

Rajesh Nath

Managing Director,
VDMA India Services Private Limited

Chaitanya Chinchlikar

Vice President & Head of Emerging Media,
Whistling Woods International

Award Categories For Architecture, Engineering and Construction

  • Design Innovation

    This category recognizes organizations employing Autodesk solutions to enhance scope and productivity of business processes, succeeding through a unique approach and innovative use of technology to design, build & create.

    1 Category winner & 1 Special mention

  • Industry Disruptor

    This category recognises teams that disrupt the status quo by modernizing what it means to be an industry leader in creating technological breakthroughs for others to emulate.

    1 Category winner & 1 Special mention

  • Make an Impact

    The Make an Impact award recognises people and businesses that have achieved sustainable outcomes in relation to their business goals with technology, all the while delivering a transformative impact within the company or across the industry.

    1 Category winner & 1 Special mention

Award Categories For Design and Manufacturing

  • Digital Innovation

    This category recognizes organizations employing Autodesk solutions to enhance scope and productivity of business processes, succeeding through a unique approach and innovative use of technology to design, build & create.

    1 Category winner & 1 Special mention

  • Industry Disruptor

    This category recognises teams that disrupt the status quo by modernizing what it means to be an industry leader in creating technological breakthroughs for others to emulate.

    1 Category winner & 1 Special mention

  • Make an Impact

    The Make an Impact award recognises people and businesses that have achieved sustainable outcomes in relation to their business goals with technology, all the while delivering a transformative impact within the company or across the industry.

    1 Category winner & 1 Special mention

Award Categories For Media and Entertainment

  • Creative Excellence

    This category recognizes businesses that see what everyone else is seeing but think differently about it. It celebrates the use of technology that has fueled creativity, stretched the boundaries of what was previously possible, and made your idea come to life.

    1 Category Winner

  • Industry Disruptor

    This category recognizes businesses that have successfully adopted new tools or technologies in a project to effect change in the traditional workflows, leading the way for actualizing outcomes in a more proficient manner.

    1 Category Winner

  • Industry Collaborator

    This category recognizes businesses that realize the synergy between different industry technologies and are able to deploy workflow practices that are designed in collaboration for teams to optimize resources and deliver outcomes faster.

    1 Category Winner

