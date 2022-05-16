Nominate valid 5+ seat License Compliance (LC) opportunity accepted by Autodesk LC team (and close the deal on or before 30th June 2022) to be eligible for this program.
Terms & Conditions :
- Leads Nominated should close on or before 30th June 2022.
- Program applicable to Autodesk IVARS, Gold and Platinum Partners.
- Program applicable only for Territory deals. All Mid-Market Deals and Strategic Territory are excluded from this Campaign
- Program applicable only for AutoCAD and not applicable for LT Group Products
- The nominations should be only valid for New Seats & there should be not any renewal due +/- 90days as per Autodesk new / Renewal validation
- Autodesk reserves the right to make any changes to the Program wherever deemed appropriate
- Autodesk decision is final and cannot be contested
- Rewards will be provided by Autodesk to the accepted resellers in the form of exciting Merchandize