Go Genuine with AutoCAD

Register Now

Nominate valid 5+ seat License Compliance (LC) opportunity accepted by Autodesk LC team (and close the deal on or before 30th June 2022) to be eligible for this program.

Terms & Conditions :

  1. Leads Nominated should close on or before 30th June 2022.
  2. Program applicable to Autodesk IVARS, Gold and Platinum Partners.
  3. Program applicable only for Territory deals. All Mid-Market Deals and Strategic Territory are excluded from this Campaign
  4. Program applicable only for AutoCAD and not applicable for LT Group Products
  5. The nominations should be only valid for New Seats & there should be not any renewal due +/- 90days as per Autodesk new / Renewal validation
  6. Autodesk reserves the right to make any changes to the Program wherever deemed appropriate
  7. Autodesk decision is final and cannot be contested
  8. Rewards will be provided by Autodesk to the accepted resellers in the form of exciting Merchandize

Thank you for your registration.