Autodesk Technology Day
Thank you for registering for the technology day.
Date/Time: 16th Dec |2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
We are excited to host an exclusive Autodesk Technology Day for your organisation.
In this Technology Day, we will cover:
- Integrated Product Development with CAD, CAM, CAE and other tools coming together to
- Build seamless association between 2D and 3D Design
- Accelerate Product Development with Design Automation
- Improve Product performance with Upfront Simulation
- Collaborate more efficiently
- Improve Engineering Productivity with an effective Data Management Strategy.Witness how to better Manage, Access and Secure Data to ensure
- Controlling engineering processes
- Capturing and reusing engineering knowledge
- Securing IP
- Improving productivity
- Facilitating collaboration
- Supporting a distributed team
Come join us by registering on the link.