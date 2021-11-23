Date/Time: 16th Dec |2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

We are excited to host an exclusive Autodesk Technology Day for your organisation.

In this Technology Day, we will cover:

Integrated Product Development with CAD, CAM, CAE and other tools coming together to Build seamless association between 2D and 3D Design Accelerate Product Development with Design Automation Improve Product performance with Upfront Simulation Collaborate more efficiently





Improve Engineering Productivity with an effective Data Management Strategy.Witness how to better Manage, Access and Secure Data to ensure Controlling engineering processes Capturing and reusing engineering knowledge Securing IP Improving productivity Facilitating collaboration Supporting a distributed team



Come join us by registering on the link.