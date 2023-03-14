How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Deliver better projects faster with seamless collaboration
Optimize designs and win more work through design optioneering
Streamline processes & reduce risk with integrated analysis
Accelerate productivity & retain talent through design automation
Pinnacle Infotech:
Adds Certainty to world's tallest building under construction with Autodesk.
"We saved almost 30-40% of our time. It would be impossible to have met the challenging schedule without the BIM workflow. It resulted in 20% cost savings for us and much more for the owners as we could optimize the design”
—BIMAL PATWARI, Founder & CEO of Pinnacle Infotech
– Dishant Desai, Director, Structcore Services
TDIndustries has cut project timelines in half, driving a boost to client satisfaction.
By optimizing the design process, Canam has reduced construction site issues by a factor of ten.
Lera makes time for inspired problem solving by automating repetitive tasks and reducing redundant work.