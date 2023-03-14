Autodesk

Connected tools, connected team

The industry is changing fast. See how engineering firms are embracing BIM and integrated engineering workflows to improve their bottom line and stay one step ahead of the competition.

Benefits

Deliver

Deliver better projects faster with seamless collaboration

Optimize

Optimize designs and win more work through design optioneering

Streamline

Streamline processes & reduce risk with integrated analysis

Automate

Accelerate productivity & retain talent through design automation

Watch the video demonstration

Smarter Engineering, Better Outcome

Smarter Engineering, Better Outcome

Pinnacle Infotech:
Adds Certainty to world's tallest building under construction with Autodesk.
"We saved almost 30-40% of our time. It would be impossible to have met the challenging schedule without the BIM workflow. It resulted in 20% cost savings for us and much more for the owners as we could optimize the design”
BIMAL PATWARI, Founder & CEO of Pinnacle Infotech

STRUCTCORE: Makes a head start with Autodesk’s BIM Collaborate Pro

"BIM Collaborate Pro, a cloud-based software, came to Structcore’s rescue. Teams, both onsite and in the office, were able to collaborate smoothly to optimize the use of construction material. All this helped cut down the material wastage by around 25 percent thereby improving project delivery”

– Dishant Desai, Director, Structcore Services

Build on BIM to achieve more

TDIndustries boosts client satisfaction

TDIndustries boosts client satisfaction

TDIndustries has cut project timelines in half, driving a boost to client satisfaction.

Download Infographic
Canam slashes site issues

Canam slashes site issues

By optimizing the design process, Canam has reduced construction site issues by a factor of ten.

Download Infographic
Lera makes significant time savings

Lera makes significant time savings

Lera makes time for inspired problem solving by automating repetitive tasks and reducing redundant work.

Download Infographic

Speak to a representative

Make the switch to Autodesk today. Simply fill out the form, and your dedicated Account Manager will be in touch soon.