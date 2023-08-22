Autodesk Engineering Efficiency Confab

Engineering efficiency is a never-ending adventure of fine-tuning practices, unleashing creativity, and staying abreast of new tools. Finally, it enables us to do more with less, propelling us closer to realizing lofty goals and crafting a more sophisticated and sustainable future. In this journey, Autodesk has always been a partner for our customers.

Keeping foregoing in mind, we are organizing an exclusive meet for our Key Strategic Customers at our Bengaluru headquarters, with the goal of assisting them in making the most of Autodesk technology. The interactive half-day event is intended to address design and engineering challenges, explore solutions, and engage in peer conversations to exchange best practices.