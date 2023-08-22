Autodesk Engineering Efficiency Confab

How to buy
Engineering efficiency is a never-ending adventure of fine-tuning practices, unleashing creativity, and staying abreast of new tools. Finally, it enables us to do more with less, propelling us closer to realizing lofty goals and crafting a more sophisticated and sustainable future. In this journey, Autodesk has always been a partner for our customers.
Keeping foregoing in mind, we are organizing an exclusive meet for our Key Strategic Customers at our Bengaluru headquarters, with the goal of assisting them in making the most of Autodesk technology. The interactive half-day event is intended to address design and engineering challenges, explore solutions, and engage in peer conversations to exchange best practices.
|9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
|Registration
|10:00 AM - 10:10 AM
|Welcome note over coffee
|10:10 AM - 10:20 AM
|Opening Session- "What drives Manufacturing? Key trends and industry outcome"
|10:20 AM - 11:15 AM
|Interactive breakout and peer discussion
|11:15 AM - 11:30 AM
|Autodesk solution presentation on "Improving Product Development Agility with Automation"
|11:30 AM - 11:45 AM
|Autodesk solution presentation on " Strategies and best practice to boost operational efficiencies."
|11:45 AM - 12:00 PM
|Autodesk solution presentation on " Navigating innovation challenges through technology"
|12:00 PM - 12:15 PM
|Customer Success and technical advisory session
|12:15 PM - 12:30 PM
|Open House
|12:30 PM onwards
|Networking over lunch