Autodesk Engineering Efficiency Confab

A Strategic Customer Meet| 13th September, Bengaluru

About the Confab

Engineering efficiency is a never-ending adventure of fine-tuning practices, unleashing creativity, and staying abreast of new tools. Finally, it enables us to do more with less, propelling us closer to realizing lofty goals and crafting a more sophisticated and sustainable future. In this journey, Autodesk has always been a partner for our customers.

 

Keeping foregoing in mind, we are organizing an exclusive meet for our Key Strategic Customers at our Bengaluru headquarters, with the goal of assisting them in making the most of Autodesk technology. The interactive half-day event is intended to address design and engineering challenges, explore solutions, and engage in peer conversations to exchange best practices. 

Agenda

9:30 AM - 10:00 AM Registration
10:00 AM - 10:10 AM Welcome note over coffee
10:10 AM - 10:20 AM   Opening Session- "What drives Manufacturing? Key trends and industry outcome" 
10:20 AM - 11:15 AM  Interactive breakout and peer discussion
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM Autodesk solution presentation on "Improving Product Development Agility with Automation"
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM Autodesk solution presentation on " Strategies and best practice to boost operational efficiencies."
11:45 AM - 12:00 PM Autodesk solution presentation on " Navigating innovation challenges through technology"
12:00 PM - 12:15 PM Customer Success and technical advisory session
12:15 PM - 12:30 PM Open House
12:30 PM onwards Networking over lunch

 

This is a special invite for our Strategic Customers. Look forward to seeing you at Autodesk Engineering Efficiency Confab, on 13th September, 9:30 AM. 

 

Location: Autodesk India, EGL Business Park, Domlur, Bengaluru