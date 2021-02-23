DESIGN & MANUFACTURING

How Autodesk is helping Transform the Electric
Vehicles Industry

An Indian EV success story : Hear the founders speak on how they used Autodesk’s solutions to place intelligent design at the core. Using Alias to go from product sketches to 3D models and VRED’s VR capabilities for high quality rendering for all pre-production marketing collaterals.

The Future of Making of EV is Sustainable & Innovative Design

The automotive industry is in the midst of a radical transformation. There is rapidly-evolving global regulation, heightened awareness about sustainability, innovation in design, and shrinking product development cycles. All of this, coupled with a boom in EV tech demand and conversations , has cemented electrics as a significant part of the future of the Indian auto industry.

Addressing Design Challenges

The design of EV powertrains, components and chassis are still being developed and perfected to give the best output, while also fulfilling the checkboxes of aesthetics and efficiency.In order to be cheaper, lighter and more efficient, EV manufacturers are constantly innovating to reduce vehicle weight.

Solving Manufacturing concerns

In Building new assembly lines, or refurbishing existing facilities the design and R&D process quickens pace, manufacturing units and factories need to be ready to produce them. These need to be tailored to suit the very specific needs of these new-age vehicles.

Addressing your Design Challenges shifting away from traditional ICE vehicle design

We are aiding the process with Alias Class A. This allows for radical experimentation in design with the press of a button before any portion of the final product goes into engineering. This is done through a single pipeline, accommodating different data libraries and distributed teams, providing flexibility in the design process.

Lightweighting vehicles with Generative Design & Simulation

Generative design : Through solutions like Fusion360, Autodesk leverages AI, ML and the cloud to explore different design solutions for parts and components to produce manufacturing-ready designs optimized for varying costs, materials, and manufacturing techniques. This combines the capabilities of designers and engineers and evaluates all possible design permutations to recommend an optimal solution.

This results in intelligent solutions like the 3D printed seat bracket belt developed by GM, which enabled them to go from an 8-part welded bracket to a single piece bracket that was 40% lighter and 20% stronger than the original.

Simulation : Physical prototyping every design option is limiting, due to time, cost and output constraints. Simulation through Audodesk’s tools answers key questions in the design stage, and helps ensure the manufacturability of every part. With this, designers can explore limitless options, experimenting with different variants and materials before making investing in tooling and manufacturing.

Solving your Manufacturing concerns in building new assembly lines

Autodesk’s Factory Design utilities come to the rescue by building detailed digital twins, supplementing traditional tools and methods with the virtual world, creating detailed 3D plans on the basis of data analysis and systems monitoring. These use IoT, 3D simulation, augmented reality and predictive analytics to predict and detect issues before they occur.

Additionally, they provide guidance for assembling products, operating machinery, predict machine failures, optimise maintenance schedules and even monitor equipment and employee movement to prevent workplace injuries.

Porsche utilised all of these to create a state-of-the-art factory for its first electric sports car, a complex facility with driverless transport systems and following a zero-impact sustainable approach

Prototyping and developing the right tooling capabilities

Tooling for specialised factories and units is where Autodesk’s PowerMill helps with. The software automates the tooling process, eliminating the need for detailed manual configuration and operations, creating an advanced manufacturing environment.

Players like Paragon and Kolb have used PowerMill in various ways, to see success in ways as diverse as efficient mold-making and efficient clay modelling.

“A LOT OF DECISION MAKING HAPPENS WITHIN ALIAS ITSELF. WE DO NOT HAVE TO MOVE TO ANOTHER SOFTWARE OR WE ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON ANOTHER ONE. SO, A LOT OF TIME IS SAVED AND RESULTS IN BETTER DECISION MAKING FOR THE DESIGNERS.”

Ather Energy leverages Autodesk ALIAS Surface and VRED for faster digital modelling and virtual prototyping for its smart electric scooter to pioneer the EV uptake in India

Image credits Ather Energy

Have Questions of your own?

