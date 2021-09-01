Technology Series

Plan, Build & Manage a Highly Efficient Factory

From the earliest production concepts to continuous improvement in operation, Autodesk tools bring together the entire project team to design, construct, and operate a highly efficient factory.

Watch the experts explain how to plan, build, and manage your sites using our technology.

In this workshop, we will cover:

  • How to fast track your efficient factories
  • Quickly convert your 2D AutoCAD Layout to 3D factory
  • Overcome your production and engineering challenges by:
  • Coordinate contributors, inside and out
  • Optimise production efficiency
  • Visualise the As Built Factory 
  • Spot clashes before you install equipment and many more…

Thank you for registering for our workshop! We look forward to seeing you on 9th September.