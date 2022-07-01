We have some good news for educators who are looking for new ways to improve distance learning. Autodesk Learning Partners are offering a fully funded virtual workshop that will bring you up to speed on Fusion 360 software–fast. It even comes with a free plug and play CAD/CAM curriculum. This will allow you to provide your students with a solid grounding in CAD/CAM fundamentals, plus manufacturing and engineering skills. In this personalized workshop, where you can invite your peers, an Autodesk Learning Partner expert will provide:

An introduction to Autodesk Fusion 360 and its cloud-based collaboration features

Specific curriculum that can augment your existing coursework

Ways to distinguish between traditional task-based mindsets and holistic engineering

The Fusion 360 software, the curriculum, and the workshop are all provided by Autodesk at no cost to your school, your colleagues, and your students. Finally, when you’ve finished your half-day workshop, you’ll have a dedicated partner to guide you and answer any questions that come up. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

"I would like to thank Autodesk and Autodesk Learning Partners for providing me, my students and my colleagues with an excellent hands-on workshop on Fusion 360. This workshop showed me a confident way to approach teaching CAD/CAM/CAE subjects to my students. I am excited to participate in more such training programs!"

— Dr. Iresh G. Bhavi, Associate Professor-Mechanical Engineering Department, BLDEA's College of Engineering and Technology, Vijayapur