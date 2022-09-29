The future of work

Education for tomorrow's modern workforce

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Autodesk led a multiphase research project that revealed a divide between education programs and manufacturing industry workforce needs.

Download the report

Optional second link

Optional third link

Image courtesy of lorem ipsum

Building blocks for industry 4.0

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

Download the report

Please fill out the form to get access.

Thank you for filling the form. Download the report.

Download the report

The resulting Future of Manufacturing white paper indicates that the manufacturing industry of tomorrow will require more than new technology. As companies face increased demands for more sophisticated products while navigating resource scarcity, and supply chain disruptions, they will need a highly skilled and adaptive workforce.

To prepare students for the modern industry, educators are changing the way they build their curricula and adapt their instruction to teach in-demand, Industry 4.0 skills. Backed by decades of innovation, Autodesk is your partner to lead the change.