The resulting Future of Manufacturing white paper indicates that the manufacturing industry of tomorrow will require more than new technology. As companies face increased demands for more sophisticated products while navigating resource scarcity, and supply chain disruptions, they will need a highly skilled and adaptive workforce.

To prepare students for the modern industry, educators are changing the way they build their curricula and adapt their instruction to teach in-demand, Industry 4.0 skills. Backed by decades of innovation, Autodesk is your partner to lead the change.