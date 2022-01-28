Free guest lecture to your class provided by industry experts

Build your students' excitement and energy with a guest lecture that highlights cutting-edge industry trends and innovation that will shape their careers. Share the skills employers are looking for, and how students can prepare to make an immediate and long lasting impact.

Showcase developments in engineering and manufacturing

At this time, the guest lecture is available to post-secondary engineering, manufacturing or machining educators in the US, UK, IN, DE, and JP. Requests are subject to availability which is determined by Autodesk. Lectures may be tailored to the extent offered by the applicable Autodesk Learning Partner.

In this guest lecture, your students will learn about interesting industry trends and innovations that could impact their future jobs. They will make the connection between what they're learning in the classroom, what skills companies are looking for, and what opportunities the future will bring. An Autodesk Learning Partner, who has years of experience both as academic and commercial industry practitioners, will tailor the lecture based on your classroom objectives.

Lecture topics can include:

  • The evolution of the manufacturing sector, and how students should prepare for the changes
  • Next-gen tools created to utilize new capabilities, and the skill sets needed to use them
  • The future of work, next-generation workflows, and strategies for a successful career
  • And many other topics specific to your course

This isn't a software demo or sales pitch. The lecture is an insightful conversation around in demand skills and cutting edge technology. It's an opportunity to bring together those who are passionate about designing, making and sharing excitement with each other around what the future holds. Request a free guest lecture today!

"The Autodesk instructor's clear explanation and demonstration opened our eyes to a whole new universe of possibilities. We were also very pleased to see that this opportunity, and technology, is free to educators and students, especially given the budget crisis in education brought on by COVID-19." 

—Jeff Briggs, Regional Director, Advanced Manufacturing, California Community College Consortium