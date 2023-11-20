Fusion for education

Bring next-generation workflows into your courses with an intuitive, modern 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform that’s easy to learn and teach.

Free for education. Available on PC, Mac, and Chromebook.

What is Fusion?

Fusion is a professional, full-scale integrated 3D modeling cloud-based CAD/CAM/CAE/PCB platform that lets you design and make anything. Some of the key Fusion benefits for educators include:

  • Review and manage student assignments. Fusion datasets can be shared with a web link and then viewed on any device. You can easily add markup, slice the model, add notations, and provide other feedback.
  • Student teams collaboration. Fusion's collaboration features make easier for students to work on the same project – when a new version of a dataset is uploaded, it is immediately available to everyone collaborating on the project. 
  • Get to machining faster. Get students to produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds with a wide range of integrated CNC and 3D printers ready to simulate, test and prototype designs.

Fusion is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.

Fusion features

Flexible 3D CAD

Fusion enables you to explore many iterations quickly with easy-to-use CAD software.

 

 

Integrated CAD/CAM

Produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds using FFF or PBF for metal 3D printing.

 

Unified PCB design

Gain all the advantages of a full-featured schematic capture, electronics design, and mechanical CAD with Fusion.

 

Seamless 3D simulation

Test your designs to ensure they survive real world conditions. Simulate digitally and reduce prototyping costs.

 

Explorative generative design tools

Explore many manufacturing-ready outcomes meeting your design specifications through generative design.

 

Instant-on data management

Use integrated cloud collaboration tools to bring teams together and manage product data.

What educators say about using Fusion:

Fusion resources for educators

Get started with Fusion

Master the basic concepts of Fusion with these self-paced lessons. Each path includes videos, step-by-step tutorials, and downloadable 3D models.

Start learning (US Site)

Certification

Help students gain confidence and stand out by earning certifications in CAD, CAM, design-to-manufacture workflows, and generative design.

Start learning (US Site)

Fusion Fundamentals course

Fusion Fundamentals is a free 12-hour course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Autodesk Fusion into their classroom.

Sign up for the course

Teach Fusion in your class

Educators, are you interested to start using Fusion in your classroom and accelerate your students' learning? Connect with us and we will help you to get up to speed on teaching Fusion quickly.

 

You’ll get high-quality, ready-to-use learning pathways and projects that make it easier to teach CAD/CAM/CAE and engineering concepts in new and innovative ways with Fusion.

 

This offer is available to secondary educators in the US and UK and to post-secondary educators in the US, UK, IN, DE, and JP who are teaching engineering, manufacturing, or machining. Requests are subject to availability, which is determined by Autodesk. Offer is fulfilled by an applicable Autodesk Learning Partner.