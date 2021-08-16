Subheadline

Break way from tradition and make way for something new

The world has changed. Industry has changed. And education, as we knew it, has changed. Learn why the disruption is the perfect opportunity to update how and what you teach.

Prepare students for jobs centered around creativity and collaboration

While disruption might feel overwhelming, change offers opportunities to gain a new perspective. In the age of automation, students will need to gain new skills to prepare for their future careers. Embrace today’s change and partner with Autodesk to prepare your students for career readiness.

Teach in-demand skills with self-paced courses

Provide students access to learning content that supplements your existing curriculum with an array of modular courses designed for a range of skill levels and ambitions. Help students get where they want to go. View a selection of skill builder courses available to see what makes sense for your classroom.

Introduction to CAD, CAM, and Practical CNC Machining for Milling

Get foundational knowledge in 3D modeling, toolpath programming, and practice use of CNC machining for milling.

CAM and Design for Manufacturing for Milling

Get a deeper look into design for manufacturing, so that you can confidently meet the demands and opportunities of a CAM programmer.

Introduction to Design for Manufacturing

Understand design requirements for a specific manufacturing method when designing components, parts and products.

CAD for Mechanical Design Associate Certification

This certification prep course reviews the core skills covered on the Autodesk Certified Associate for CAD in Mechanical Design certification exam.

Why Fusion 360?

Fusion 360 provides all the support you need as you guide your students in advancing their engineering and manufacturing skills.

  • Centralize and manage assignments and projects delivered by the students enrolled in your course.
  • Share links to designs with a click of a button, with the ability to view and comment directly in your browser, on any device.
  • Use models from other CAD programs, even in the original format, and import them directly in Fusion 360 to collaborate with your students.

Available on PC, Mac, and Chromebook with Android and iOS apps for anytime, anywhere access.

