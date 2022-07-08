India Design & Manufacturing (D&M) Transformation Partner Program

1st May 2022 to 31st July 2022
Winners will be announced 26th August 2022

Register now to be part of the FY22 India D&M Transformation Partner Program.
Prizes on offer for top performers!

Prizes will be awarded for the top performer the leader board at the end of the contest.

  • VAR's who have closed deals in the Period May 01, 2022 to July 31, 2022 (“Period”).

  • VAR's to capture in the form prescribed details of Vault and PDMC closures made during the Period.
  • All details should be entered weekly, every Monday before 12:00pm IST.

Category 1 : Vault

  • D&M Transformation Program VAR with highest number of seats closed in Vault. Winners will be notified via emails on their registered ID’s.

Category 2: Product Design & Manufacturing Collection (PDMC)

  • D&M Transformation Program VARs who sell a minimum 10 seats and above of PDMC will only be eligible for this promotion. D&M Transformation Program VAR with highest number of seats closed, in any event not less than 10, shall be declared winners.

  • Winners will be announced in Q3 ,M1 August 26th 2022. Winners will be announced via email to the winner and those registered for the program and the winner’s name, company name will be published via email. Winner will be awarded Autodesk branded merchandise valued at USD$150.

  • VAR must have a valid Agreement in effect throughout the current fiscal quarter, must not be in breach of the Agreement, and be in good financial standing with Autodesk to be eligible.
  • Where the promotion involves the provision of personally identifiable information of Partner sales representatives, to Autodesk, the VAR must ensure it has the necessary consents as required by law to provide those details to Autodesk for the purposes of administering this promotion. This may include (but is not limited to) the inclusion of the Partner sales representatives name and score on a dashboard visible to other promo participants. In the case of the winner, their name, employer and final results sent via email to all participants.
  • Limit of USD$150 in prize value to be awarded to each individual winner.
  • Autodesk reserves the right to validate and confirm all entries, including rejecting any entries at their discretion.
  • The determination of the top performing VAR is made solely by Autodesk and is not subject to appeal or review. All prizes will be provided to VAR principals for dissemination to their individual sales representatives at their discretion.
  • The prize does not constitute or create any employment or agency relationship between Autodesk and the winner.
  • Any and all applicable taxes, charges and duties which may be payable directly or indirectly in relation to the prizes as well as any tax reporting requirements, must be borne exclusively by the VAR or by the winner (as applicable). To the extent the VAR or the Winner so require, please arrange for independent tax advice as Autodesk is not in a position to advise you on any related taxes.
  • Should the winner not wish to claim the prize, the VAR shall immediately notify Autodesk. In that event, there will be no cash or any other equivalent offered in exchange. Prizes are not transferrable by the winner or the VAR. Once notified of the refusal, Autodesk reserves the sole and exclusive right to grant the Prize to another participant at its discretion.
  • Autodesk reserves the right to make changes to the Terms & Conditions, including, without limitation, the substitution of an award of equivalent or greater value. Such changes, if made, will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond Autodesk’s control, it is unable to provide the winner with the stated prize, Autodesk will have the right, but the not the obligation to substitute or offer an alternative prize.
  • Autodesk reserves the right to cancel, suspend, withdraw or modify part of or this entire the promotion at any time without notice, for any reason in its sole discretion.
  • Any disputes arising from this D&M transformation program (Vault and PDMC ) governed by the terms and conditions stated above will be subject to the laws of India and the Courts of New Delhi shall have sole and exclusive jurisdiction.