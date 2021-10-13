Spending more time managing files than making products? Explore your Data Management Strategy with us "

Product Data Management (PDM) is a strategy for managing your product-related data and documentation in one centralized location. With a PDM solution in place, engineers and extended teams can cut back on wasted time by making it easy to find files, maintain links, avoid scrap or rework, and collaborate.

Join us and learn how to take control of your intellectual property, collaborate, and share files with others, and streamline engineering processes. We will cover, how you can focus on: