Veerendra Patil

Founder & CEO, Zebu Animation

With over two decades in the animation industry, Viren is one of the most influential creative executives in India. He co-founded Paprikas Animation Studios (now transformed to Technicolor India) & Xentrix Studios, building them up to teams of 1000+ artists. He now runs Zebu Animation studios as Founder/ Creative Director, fulfilling his lifelong dream of creating his own IP.