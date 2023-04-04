In this webinar, we’re hosting a fireside chat with some of our customer champions who have successfully implemented cloud collaboration with Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro. Also, our very own Technical Solutions Executives will guide you through solution demonstrations to show how every project stakeholder can take advantage of our cloud collaboration to better organise, distribute, and share project files as well as improve design collaboration & co-ordination.

Autodesk Docs is our cloud-based document management solution (included in the AEC Collection) enabling project teams to share and manage files more effectively on a common data environment. And BIM Collaborate Pro is our cloud-based design collaboration solution enabling design teams to co-author design models.

What you can expect:

Introduction to Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro Fireside chat with practitioners from AEC industry on digital project delivery Audience Q&A

We look forward to seeing you at the event.