Webinar | 27 April 2023

Fireside Chat: Integrated Project Delivery with Autodesk Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro

Thursday, 27 April 2023 | 3 PM IST

Join this Fireside chat to hear directly from our customers how they are saving time, minimising missteps and moving seamlessly from design to construction with Autodesk Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro.

In this webinar, we’re hosting a fireside chat with some of our customer champions who have successfully implemented cloud collaboration with Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro. Also, our very own Technical Solutions Executives will guide you through solution demonstrations to show how every project stakeholder can take advantage of our cloud collaboration to better organise, distribute, and share project files as well as improve design collaboration & co-ordination.

Autodesk Docs is our cloud-based document management solution (included in the AEC Collection) enabling project teams to share and manage files more effectively on a common data environment. And BIM Collaborate Pro is our cloud-based design collaboration solution enabling design teams to co-author design models.

What you can expect:

  1. Introduction to Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro 
  2. Fireside chat with practitioners from AEC industry on digital project delivery
  3. Audience Q&A

Speakers

Tanmay Bhalerao

Technical Solutions Executive

Autodesk

Nitesh Panchal

Manager – Special Projects

XS CAD Pvt. Ltd.

Nandini Jayaram

Head, Design technologyy

Adrianse

Irfan Shaikh

Manager – BIM Design

Kalpataru

