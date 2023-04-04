Webinar | 27 April 2023
Fireside Chat: Integrated Project Delivery with Autodesk Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
Join this Fireside chat to hear directly from our customers how they are saving time, minimising missteps and moving seamlessly from design to construction with Autodesk Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro.
Register for this live session to get your questions answered by our experts
Thank you for registering. Login details will be sent to your registered email id. We look forward to your participation.
In this webinar, we’re hosting a fireside chat with some of our customer champions who have successfully implemented cloud collaboration with Docs & BIM Collaborate Pro. Also, our very own Technical Solutions Executives will guide you through solution demonstrations to show how every project stakeholder can take advantage of our cloud collaboration to better organise, distribute, and share project files as well as improve design collaboration & co-ordination.
Autodesk Docs is our cloud-based document management solution (included in the AEC Collection) enabling project teams to share and manage files more effectively on a common data environment. And BIM Collaborate Pro is our cloud-based design collaboration solution enabling design teams to co-author design models.
What you can expect:
We look forward to seeing you at the event.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Tanmay Bhalerao
Technical Solutions Executive
Autodesk
Nitesh Panchal
Manager – Special Projects
XS CAD Pvt. Ltd.
Nandini Jayaram
Head, Design technologyy
Adrianse
Irfan Shaikh
Manager – BIM Design
Kalpataru