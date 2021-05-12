DIGITAL FACTORY WEBINAR SERIES

From the earliest production concepts to continuous improvement in operation, Autodesk tools bring together the entire project team to design, construct, and operate a highly efficient factory. Watch our experts explain how to plan, build, and manage your sites using our technology.

Autodesk tools

Webinar #1
Digital Factory: Overview

When it comes to commissioning a factory, every detail could lead to setbacks or success. You need tools that will get you from planning to production smoothly and provide every chance to improve efficiency.

A digital model of your factory lets you see equipment, production line layouts, building designs, and reality capture data in a single view.

Watch the recording and get first insight of how a digital model of your factory lets you coordinate contributors, optimize production efficiency and mitigate risks.

Watch now!

Webinar #2
Plan efficient factory with an integrated digital model

Assemble the work done by production engineers, facilities managers, system integrators, architects, and contractors into one integrated digital model of your factory, that will enable you to see equipment, production line layouts, building designs, and reality capture data in a single view. 

In this webinar, we'll cover how to:

  • Build one shared model for your production and facility teams.
  • Create smarter and faster production line layout.
  • Experience the value of BIM.
  • Accurately capture the as-is state.
  • Maintain a library of configurable equipment assets.
  • Plan for production efficiency.
  • Find just the right material flow.

Watch now!

Webinar #3
Build your factory on-time and on budget

Avoid project delays and budget overruns by sequencing, scheduling, and simulating the construction process. Our tools help you coordinate efforts across the entire project team—both inside and outside the company.

See how you can analyze production process efficiency and material flow and catch potential clashes as well as simulate and share construction sequences to make sure everyone is on the same page.

In this on-demand webinar, we'll cover how to:

  • Save time with installation simulation.
  • Keep everyone on the same page.
  • Spot clashes before you install equipment.
  • Track construction activities.

Watch now!

Webinar #4
Manage your factory operations at peak efficiency

Once your factory is up and running, make sure it’s operating at peak efficiency. Continuously improve factory operations by managing preventative maintenance schedules, change projects, and quality control processes. Manage equipment, quality and change with full traceability and control.

In this on-demand webinar, we'll cover how to:

  • Make the most of your digital model.
  • Meet your sustainability goals.
  • Keep your equipment humming.
  • Implement effective quality management processes.
  • Easily manage change.

Watch now!

Webinar #5
Enable social distancing with Autodesk tools

Find out how Autodesk can help you safely restart production facilities after coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

In a pandemic or other communicable disease emergency, a variety of functions will be necessary to continue to provide for the safety and security of staff and operators. Keeping the social distance is the most important one.

In this video, we have setup a workflow to detect possible distancing issues.

Watch now!