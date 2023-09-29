Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
BIM Collaborate Pro, a digital project delivery tool, includes shared workspaces to reduce communication lag, automated workflows that take on repetitive tasks, and document management tools that streamline approval processes and reviews.
Dashboards keep you informed and productive with timelines, checklists, and complete visibility over the details.
Use project templates to automate processes and mundane configuration work, reducing setup time and risk.
Connect teams across locations, time zones, and disciplines, with transparent, integrated workflows.
— Levi Naas, Director of Development, MultiGreen
— Michael Hodge, Principal, Digital Practice and Design Technology, TVS Design
— Erika Carloni, Head of BIM Development and Coordination, Heratech
Watch our explainer video to see BIM Collaborate Pro features in action.
Test real-time collaboration features with your design tools.
Assign a small team to run a BIM Collaborate Pro pilot project or test.
We can assess your current practices and digital project delivery needs.
Share models between multi-discipline teams to resolve clashes before construction begins.
Compare changes between any two versions of your model, using the Change visualization tool.
Use project templates to create new projects with standardized properties for faster project setup.
Our webinars unpack key topics in BIM collaboration from getting started to discipline-specific discussions. You'll discover workflows for architects, engineers, and builders and learn how multiple AEC applications come together in digital project delivery.
We're here to help your teams move from working in silos to working together in the cloud. From planning and implementation to evaluating workflows, our experts can help you test, pilot, and scale digital project delivery.
Submit this form to request a call or call us directly at +852 25981098.