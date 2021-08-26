Pushing a drill bit through a sheet of metal may seem a mundane thing, but when that metal is attaching a 12-ton aluminum blade to a wind turbine in the North Sea, the way the holes are bored matters quite a lot. Get the placement wrong by a millimeter, and months of design, fabrication, and assembly work could be wasted.

Stopping expensive and painstakingly engineered components from landing in the scrap heap is part of Odico’s mission. Founded in 2012 in Odense, Denmark—home to a thriving cluster of robotics companies—the company specializes in advanced robotics that bring manufacturing technology to the construction industry. Odico develops super-agile, mobile manufacturing robots that can be recalibrated on the fly. Each robot can triple in-factory productivity for companies specializing in smaller production runs, making it perfect for wind turbine construction.