Connected tools, connected team
The industry is changing fast. See how engineering firms are embracing BIM and integrated engineering workflows to improve their bottom line and stay one step ahead of the competition.
-Michael Vogel, Principal, GRAEF.
With BIM and integrated engineering workflows, GRAEF expanded their services, are able to retain top talent talent, and cut project schedules by 30%
The collaboration and coordination tools that BIM offers will help you to avoid errors and rework: reducing project risk and saving you time. Here are two examples from firms KLH and Max Fordham.
By moving to BIM, KLH has tripled the amount of work it's been able to secure with contractors.
Max Fordham has seen a 23% increase in worker productivity per engineer since moving to Revit.
Some firms are taking BIM further, working in even smarter ways. They're taking advantage of integrated engineering processes enabled by data-rich models.
TDIndustries has cut project timelines in half, driving a boost to client satisfaction.
A 30-40% reduction in design time has allowed Pinnacle to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.
By optimizing the design process, Canam has reduced construction site issues by a factor of ten.
Lera makes time for inspired problem solving by automating repetitive tasks and reducing redundant work.
