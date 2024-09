Autodesk Hong Kong is excited to hold the 1st Video Contest – “BIM’s Got Talent”. The Contest aims at providing opportunities for the professionals in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction Industry of Hong Kong to identify potential individuals for further succession and development in BIM with Autodesk solutions.

Upload your video clip (5 mins. or less) to tell us your story on how you solve the BIM challenges with Autodesk solutions and get the chance to win a laptop!