June 16, 2021 at 16:00 (4pm CEST or 3pm UK) (1 hour)
Smarter collaboration for building design & engineering teams
Over the last year, we've seen cloud collaboration shift from a nice-to-have to a must-have. At Autodesk, we're making AEC collaboration even better with the launch of “BIM Collaborate Pro” – our flagship offering for design teams who need to collaborate anytime, anywhere in Revit.
Join our webinar to learn how BIM Collaborate Pro, formerly BIM 360 Design, can help design teams like yours to co-author Revit models, easily understand incoming changes from collaborating teams, and make informed decisions so you can deliver better designs with less rework. We’ll walk through what the offering can do for you, how to set up your teams, and how to leverage the new features we launched in your everyday workflows.
This webinar will cover:
Chris is an Adoption Marketing Manager for BIM Collaborate (including the pro version), Autodesk’s cloud collaboration software for AEC design teams. He focuses on learning, activation, and adoption content, guiding customers to the best experience inside of product and helping them navigate various workflows. With almost a decade’s experience in adoption and training activities with Autodesk’s Enterprise Support organization and other large design firms, Chris enjoys both, learning and imparting his knowledge to anyone who will listen.
Philippe is a Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk supporting BIM Collaborate Pro, among other products and offerings. Philippe has over 20 years of experience in the structural industry, including working in steel engineering & detailing companies and then acting as a product manager for Advance Steel at Graitec. With a mechanical engineering degree from the University du Maine in Le Mans, France, Phil is based in Paris, France, and enjoys solving problems and helping customers find the best way to work with their Autodesk software.