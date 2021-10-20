AEC Collection AEC Collection

What's New in Revit 2022

Live Webinar

April 14, 2021 at 16:00 (4PM CEST or 3PM UK) (1 hour)

Language: ENGLISH

Discover how Revit 2022 improves BIM authoring and deliverable production with a full slate of new features and upgrades

Revit 2022 offers many new features that will help architects and engineers be more effective and productive when designing and documenting projects. In this presentation, we highlight the scope and breadth of the upgrades, before digging into key areas of focus around interoperability, documentation efficiency, and delivering on user requests.

Join Autodesk’s AEC technical experts in architecture, structures, and MEP to learn about:

  • The many new features, including requests from the community, available in Revit 2022
  • Enhanced interoperability, including working in Revit with FormIT Pro and McNeel’s Rhino3D
  • Additions to the scheduling and annotation toolsets that improve efficiency and flexibility for documentation
  • Highlights for architecture, structures, and systems 
  • The case for upgrading now to Revit 2022

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.

Presenters

Tomasz Fudala

Autodesk Senior Technical Marketing Manager, Structures

Cesar Escalante

Autodesk Technical Marketing Manager, Architecture

Phillippe Bonneau

Autodesk Technical Marketing Manager, Structure

Brandon White

Autodesk Technical Marketing Manager, MEP