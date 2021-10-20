AEC Collection AEC Collection

Introducing Grading Optimization for Civil 3D

New to Civil 3D 2022, Grading Optimization* helps to reduce the repetitive and time-consuming tasks you experience in typical grading design workflows. By taking advantage of generative design processes, you can make better decisions, save time, and reduce material waste. Take your terrain grading workflows to the next level with Grading Optimization for Civil 3D.

Join our webinar to discover how you can:

  • Evaluate grading design scenarios based on project constraints
  • Consider multiple grading options based on realistic design elements
  • Monitor design violations in real-time
  • Deliver a balanced grading plan that meets your client’s demands

*Grading Optimization for Civil 3D is available exclusively in the AEC Collection

Presenters

John Sayre

Autodesk Technical Marketing Manager, Civil Infrastructure

Ben Wardell

Autodesk Technical Marketing Manager, Civil Infrastructure