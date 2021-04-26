ON DEMAND
Autodesk Rail Summit 2020
Learn from industry leaders as they share how they’re using Autodesk solutions to drive digitalisation on topics ranging from the construction cloud to eco-design
Watch and learn from rail industry thought leaders sharing their experiences in order to advance the use of innovative technology in the rail sector.
The City Rail Link is a complex infrastructure project in Auckland that combines civil, tunnels and rail systems. BIM was initiated in the early stages throughout the project life cycle with the main goal of streamlining the workflow throughout the project lifecycle ...
The LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) P3 team is leading the design of the LAWA APM System, a 2.25-mile elevated guideway connecting the Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility with the LAX Central Terminal Area. At a value of $2 billion, it is one of the largest active airport construction projects in the US ...
This presentation will highlight Virgin Hyperloop’s global momentum in the commercialization of hyperloop technology – including regulatory advancements, project developments, and technological breakthroughs – and the roadmap for bringing this new mode of transport to the masses within the decade ...
The Autodesk Construction Cloud is used daily on infrastructure construction projects around the world to improve collaboration through mobile devices between the construction site and the office, to optimize models, and to support quantification and model conditioning ...
Learn in this session how Dynamo for Civil 3D can help you free up more time to solve the real engineering problems of a railway project by automating repetitive design tasks and time-consuming workflows ...
During this class all aspects of the rail design are discussed. We do not focus on 1 specific discipline, but focus on the entire Rail industry. Track, OLE, cable&ducts, signaling, stations, they are all featured in the presentation ...
The aim of the presentation is to show the collaboration between all project participants in the CDE. Publishing and distributing all construction drawings, documents, and models ...
The goal for track design teams delivering rail infrastructure projects with Design Build Joint Ventures is to ensure they are delivering exactly what the client and/or contractor needs ...
As the ecological and energy transition becomes more demanding, integrating environmental challenges and requirements into our businesses at all stages of the lifecycle is crucial. Going further, infrastructure projects are now also affected by a circular economy approach ...
Maintenance engineers have different tools to monitor permanent-way states. These are no longer adapted to them: handling, readability, issue interpretation, etc. Currently, each tool used by SNCF is only dedicated to one kind of data. It is tedious for operators to cross the information and carry out an effective maintenance monitoring......
The session will address the implementation of BIM tools, methods, and processes in the Follo Line Project-EPC TBM and how it enabled digital information to become key in decision-making, collaboration, and asset traceability ...
Asset management is rapidly becoming a top priority among transportation agencies. Recent large infrastructure projects include 3D asset deliverables with little to no precedent for delivery ...
This class will focus on Design Data standardisation and production of deliverables for a specific rail project ...
Civil 3D design models can contain an overwhelming amount of information. With Project Explorer for Civil 3D you can navigate, share, and report on all this information more efficiently to reduce design time, minimize errors, and leverage resources more effectively ...
Connecting BIM & GIS data allows you to design and manage civil infrastructure throughout its entire life cycle more efficiently ...
