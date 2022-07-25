Construction 2.0 technologies advance the reindustrialization of Hong Kong

Hong Kong is on the road to reindustrialization, with its government providing billions of dollars to bring the manufacturing industry back to bolster the economy, create new opportunities, and retain talent. One of the flagship projects of this effort is the Hong Kong Advanced Manufacturing Centre (AMC), a 1.1 million-square-foot facility conceived to support innovative manufacturing processes and technologies—including 3D printing, robotics, and shared services for prototyping, assembly, logistics, and storage.

Building AMC to meet cutting-edge industrial requirements would call for the advanced technologies and streamlined processes of digitized construction. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the state-owned body overseeing the project, looked to the practices of Construction 2.0, an initiative to reform and upgrade the construction industry focusing on three key pillars: innovation, professionalism, and revitalization.