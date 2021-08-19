Autodesk webinar series
Deliver the highest qualityproduction values with Maya, Arnold and Bifrost
Image courtesy of Pietro Bernardi
This progressive webinar series took the audience through a deep dive into the various aspects of pipeline production, from the latest updates to our Media & Entertainment solutions (Maya, USD, Max, Arnold & Bifrost), to in-depth practical sessions exploring workflows. The sessions are focused on character creation, from concept to delivery, creating USD assets in Maya, to amazing rendered outputs in Arnold, and Bifrost procedural workflows in between.
Be part of Bufo's journey, from design and concept to 3-dimensional character creation and rigging, with our guest speakers.
John Paul Giancarlo, USD and Arnold Technical Specialist, guides you through the process of creating an epic battle scene.
Maya 2022 is all about helping artists work more efficiently and collaboratively. Join Roland Reyer, Maya Expert to find out more about the arrival of the USD plug-in for Maya, support for Python 3, and new plug-ins from Bifrost and MtoA.