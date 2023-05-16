Ebook

Transitioning to renewable energy

The energy sector is not only evolving and adapting to this shift, they are leading the way to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Discover how Autodesk is supporting this journey.

Green Future ebook

Sustainability is a top priority for energy companies, however, the industry’s transition to renewable energy is still low. In fact, according to GE, the energy sector emits 42% of all greenhouse gases.

The transition is happening, but to meet the carbon commitments being set out by the energy firms, it must be faster.

In this report, you’ll discover why, and learn how to get started on your own journey towards sustainability.

Are you ready to transition to renewable energy?

In this ebook, you will learn:

  • Why it's vital to transition to renewable energy now
  • What's holding the industry back (infrastructure, digital inefficiencies, cost...)
  • How to transition to renewable energy
  • What's next?