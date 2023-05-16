How to buy
Sustainability is a top priority for energy companies, however, the industry’s transition to renewable energy is still low. In fact, according to GE, the energy sector emits 42% of all greenhouse gases.
The transition is happening, but to meet the carbon commitments being set out by the energy firms, it must be faster.
In this report, you’ll discover why, and learn how to get started on your own journey towards sustainability.