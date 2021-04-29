Webinar | July 1st, 2:00 p.m. (CET)

Accelerate your sustainability initiatives by leveraging the Autodesk Enterprise Business Agreement

With rapid population growth, we require more productive use of energy and materials. We need technology that helps people make a better world for generations to come:

  • Software tools that empower architects and engineers to design more energy-efficient buildings
  • Solutions that helps plan and optimize factory layout for optimal efficiency
  • Recyclable containers with less plastic consumption for packaging of products

See in our webinar how Autodesk software is empowering designers around the globe to create a sustainable future.

Speaker

Karl Osti

Industry Manager, Industrial Machinery

