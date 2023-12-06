Best Practice Guide to Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) Design

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report (Ireland) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
SuDS are innovative, nature-based solutions for drainage design and are mandatory for new developments in many European countries. This step-by-step best practice guide has been developed to ensure your SuDS features are designed rapidly and accurately in accordance with CIRIA’s SuDS Manual. Download the guide to see how your SuDS features can be easily and accurately designed in InfoDrainage and benefit from a free trial of the software.
Leverage best practice
Streamline processes
Design accurately
Drive dynamic decisions