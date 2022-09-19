Spacemaker
Discover better site concepts. At any scale.
Image courtesy of ARCO
Most architect projects are on sites smaller than 10,000m2. No matter the size of your project, the decisions you make today will impact the cities of tomorrow. And yet, the current bidding process is often filled with uncertainties, risks, and tight deadlines that limit your time to fully explore all possibilities.
It’s time to make a change.
How can data give architects deeper insights? Can it help them transform even the most challenging urban sites into something far more valuable? The Malmi student housing project in Helsinki, designed by ARCO, did just that. The 8400m2 building prioritizes sustainability from the outset—with a design that uses low carbon solutions like solar panels, and diverse green spaces.
Image courtesy of ARCO
Whether you’re designing a new infill or a new urban block, you can use Spacemaker to make more confident design decisions, reduce your risks, and improve stakeholder buy-in. Discover four ways Spacemaker can dramatically increase your chances of success for any upcoming bid.
