Session Two- Intermediate and Advanced BIM Capabilities for AutoCAD Users

July 21, 2021//3-4pm CET (1 hour)

 

In the second session we will continue to develop BIM model components using more advanced tools and workflows. We will show the importance of re-useable content and catalogs, how to link design components with external databases, using your designs in typical BIM tasks outside the AutoCAD environment, and exploring where automation can increase efficiency or solve difficult design tasks.

Session Two Topics include:

    • Creating and managing re-usable BIM content
    • Sharing catalogs and tool palettes
    • Linking Excel spreadsheet data with design objects
    • Clash detection and quantity take off task
    • Creating a simple animation
    • Simple to complex automation in AutoCAD
    • The 5 basic design requirements that enable BIM

These are AutoCAD Sessions and are targeted to AutoCAD Users of all levels. The demonstrations and BIM information is focused on Infrastructure-centric projects.

Language: English

Speaker &Expert

Lucy Kuhns

Designated Support Specialist

  • 13+ years with Autodesk as an Infrastructure Applications Engineer in U.S.
  • Currently a Designated Support Specialist for Civil Infrastructure working in EMEA
  • 20 years in Private and Public Civil Engineering and Land Surveying practices in several states in the Southwestern U.S.

Contact: Lucy.Kuhns@autodesk.com