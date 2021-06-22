July 21, 2021//3-4pm CET (1 hour)

In the second session we will continue to develop BIM model components using more advanced tools and workflows. We will show the importance of re-useable content and catalogs, how to link design components with external databases, using your designs in typical BIM tasks outside the AutoCAD environment, and exploring where automation can increase efficiency or solve difficult design tasks.





Session Two Topics include:

Creating and managing re-usable BIM content Sharing catalogs and tool palettes Linking Excel spreadsheet data with design objects Clash detection and quantity take off task Creating a simple animation Simple to complex automation in AutoCAD The 5 basic design requirements that enable BIM



These are AutoCAD Sessions and are targeted to AutoCAD Users of all levels. The demonstrations and BIM information is focused on Infrastructure-centric projects.

Language: English

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.