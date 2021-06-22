Session One- BIM Design for AutoCAD Users

July 14, 2021//3-4pm CET (1 hour)

 

In the first session you will learn about BIM-Ready project modeling and what you need to do make your work BIM enabled. We will demonstrate typical examples and then show how they contribute to federated BIM models and how they participate in BIM tasks.
In the second session we will continue to develop BIM model components, look at data linking, see catalog creation, and explore interoperability with other BIM applications.  

Session One Topics include:

    • BIM modeling for horizontal and vertical projects
    • How models are combined to create federated project models
    • Typical BIM tasks done with federated models
    • The 5 basic design requirements that enable BIM
    • Using blocks as important BIM content
    • Leveraging data from PDF import
    • How to accurately apply geo-referencing
    • Rapid 2D to 3D workflows

These are AutoCAD Sessions and are targeted to AutoCAD Users of all levels. The demonstrations and BIM information is focused on Infrastructure-centric projects.

Language: English

Speaker &Expert

Lucy Kuhns

Designated Support Specialist

  • 13+ years with Autodesk as an Infrastructure Applications Engineer in U.S.
  • Currently a Designated Support Specialist for Civil Infrastructure working in EMEA
  • 20 years in Private and Public Civil Engineering and Land Surveying practices in several states in the Southwestern U.S.

Contact: Lucy.Kuhns@autodesk.com