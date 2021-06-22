July 14, 2021//3-4pm CET (1 hour)

In the first session you will learn about BIM-Ready project modeling and what you need to do make your work BIM enabled. We will demonstrate typical examples and then show how they contribute to federated BIM models and how they participate in BIM tasks.

In the second session we will continue to develop BIM model components, look at data linking, see catalog creation, and explore interoperability with other BIM applications.





Session One Topics include:

BIM modeling for horizontal and vertical projects How models are combined to create federated project models Typical BIM tasks done with federated models The 5 basic design requirements that enable BIM Using blocks as important BIM content Leveraging data from PDF import How to accurately apply geo-referencing Rapid 2D to 3D workflows



These are AutoCAD Sessions and are targeted to AutoCAD Users of all levels. The demonstrations and BIM information is focused on Infrastructure-centric projects.

Language: English

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.